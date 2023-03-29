FRIEND – Three area teams returned to the track Tuesday at Friend, as the McCool Junction Mustangs, Hampton Hawks and Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves competed at the Turkey Creek Relays.

The Mustang boys took home the team title after racking up 105 points, 40 clear of runner-up Friend. Pawnee City took third with 59 points, Sterling placed fourth with 57 and Meridian rounded out the top 5 with 48.

Exeter-Milligan amassed 46 points and placed sixth, while Hampton took eighth with 17.

McCool dominated the relays, winning the 4x100 (47.25 seconds), 4x400 (3:42.40), 4x800 (8:53.15), 1600 medley (4:11.60) and both distance medleys, while the T-Wolves claimed the 4x200 as Tyler Due, Daysan Staskal, Avery Nichols and Carver Kanode timed in at 1:47.30.

E-M tallied two more wins in the pole vault, where Carver Kanode cleared 11-0 and Tyler Due passed the bar at 10-0 to finish 1-2 individually, and in the shot put Marcus and Logan Krupicka combined to hurl a 70-0¾.

The Krupickas also took fifth in the discus, where Hampton’s duo of Korbin Stump (105-7) and Edward VanLandingham (85-0½) finished third and Mustang throwers Alex Morner (112-10) and Wyatt VanEaton (89-9) claimed the event title.

Event winners and area athletes who placed

4x100 – 1. McCool Junction, 47.25; 4. Exeter-Milligan 49.82; 5. Hampton, 50.40

4x200 – 1. EM, 1:47.30; 4. MCJ, 2:51.96

4x400 – 1. MCJ, 3:42.40; 4. HAM, 4:18.33; 5. EM, 4:25.10

4x800 – 1. MCJ, 8:53.15; 5. HAM, 10:12.84

400 sprint medley – 1. Meridian, 54.70; T-2. HAM, 55.80; 6. MCJ, 1:01.79

1600 sprint medley – 1. MCJ, 4:11.60

Distance medley 1 – 1. MCJ, 7:31.02; 5. HAM, 8:28.60; 6. EM, 9:16.88

Distance medley 2 – 1. MCJ, 9:31.59

4x70 shuttle hurdle – 1. Sterling, 43.81; 4. EM, 46.40; 5. MCJ, 47.20

High jump – 1. Zach Vossler (5-8)/Breckan Schluter (5-8), Friend; T-3. Ryland Garretson (5-10)/John Harig (5-0), MCJ; 6. Cade Kresak (4-10)/Avery Nichols (4-10), EM

Pole vault – 1. Carver Kanode (11-0)/Tyler Due (10-0), EM; T-2. Casper Mertz (9-6), MCJ

Long Jump – 1. Breckan Shluter (17-6)/Lorenzo Vaspignani (17-3¾), Friend; 2. Ryland Garretson (19-4¼)/Isaac Berggren (15-3¾), MCJ; 6. Carver Kanode (16-7)/Daysan Staskal (15-8½), EM

Triple Jump – 1. Ridge Bredthauer (36-10)/Wyatt Rathe (35-6¼), STER; 3. Carson McDonald (34-9)/Bryson Plock (33-1), MCK

Shot put – 1. Marcus Krupicka (38-4)/Logan Krupicka (31-8¾), EM; 3. Alex Morner (36-9¼)/Dylan Gonnerman (31-6¾), MCJ; 6. Korbin Stump (34-3½)/Evan Pankoke (31-10½), HAM

Discus – 1. Alex Morner (112-10)/Wyatt VanEaton (89-9), MCJ; 3. Korbin Stump (105-7)/Edward VanLandingham (85-0½), HAM; 5. Marcus Krupicka (100-1)/Logan Krupicka (89-10), EM