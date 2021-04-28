Area boys compete at Shelby in track and field

SHELBY - Both the Crossroads and Southern Nebraska conferences will have their league meets on Saturday.
The SNC will be at Wilber-Clatonia High School and the CRC in Osceola.
Four area boys teams got in their final run throughs at the Shelby-Rising City Invite before heading to their destinations on Saturday.
It was a much cooler day as compared to Monday’s record 95 degree heat as 12 teams competed.
Fillmore Central scored 92 points and won the invite with David City second at 75 points.
Cross County was third with 59, Osceola took fourth scoring 58 points and Sandy Creek was fifth with 56.
Exeter-Milligan finished ninth with 32. High Plains had very few athletes competing and was 12th with two points.
Exeter-Milligan, Cross County and Fillmore Central each picked up a win on Tuesday, while the High Plains Storm did not.
Fillmore Central had two winners as senior Garrett Nichols won the 800 and the 4x800 relay crossed the finish line in a time of 9:22.40 to take the top spot.
Nichols also came across the tape in the 3200 in second place.
In the pole vault, Conner Nun turned in his best jump of the season at 13-6 and finished second to Harvard’s Ben Okraska who cleared 14-0.
Panther Luke Kimbrough had his best outing of the year in the triple jump to take second place. His jump of 39-1 was almost two feet farther than his top mark going into Tuesday.
Another second place by the Panthers came from senior Jake Stoner in the long jump.
The Cross County 4x400 relay of Jackson Lindberg, Christian Rystrom, Isaac Noyd and Shayden Lundstrom was first to the tape.
Second place efforts were turned in by Cameron Graham in in the 400 and the 4x100 relay.
Exeter-Milligan’s lone win was in the 100 where Casey Jindra was better than the field with a winning time of 11.60. The Timberwolves’ best finish in the relays came in the 4x800 with a third place.
The High Plains Storm’s lone placement was fifth in the 4x400.
The CRC on Saturday gets underway at 9 a.m. with 13 teams, while the SNC is slated to start at 10 a.m. with 11 teams.
Event winners and area athletes who placed
100-1.Casey Jindra, EM 11.60; 4.Carter Seim, CC 12.00; 5.Jake Stoner, FC 12.10; 6.Kale Perkins, FC 12.20
200-1.Caden Denker, DC 22.50; 4.Shayden Lundstrom, CC 24.10
400-1.Alex Pierce, EB 53.40; 2.Cameron Graham, CC 53.50; 4.Casey Jindra, EM 55.80; 6.Jackson Beethe, EM 56.10
800-1.Garrett Nichols, FC 2:10.00; 4.Devin Harrison, EM 2:19.50; 5.Preston Pinkelman, CC2:20.20
1600-1.Keaton Haack, PAL 5:04.50
3200-1.Brayton Jarosik, SC 10:36.90; 2.Garrett Nichols, FC 11:26.30
110 Hurdles-1.Dylan Vodicka, DC 17.00
300 Hurldes-1.Hunter White, SRC 43.30; 4.Jackson Beethe, EM 45.70; 5.Christian Rystrom, CC 46.10; 6.Eli Myers FC 46.40
4x100 Relay-1.David City 45.70; 2.Cross County 46.60; 3.Fillmore Central 46.90
4x400 Relay-1.Cross County 3:45.70; 2.Fillmore Central 3:51.10; 5.High Plains 3:59.00
4x800 Relay-1.Fillmore Central 9:22.40; 3.Exeter-Milligan 9:49.40; 4.Cross County 10:01.00
High Jump-1.Micah Biltoft, SC 6-0; 4.Eli Myers, FC 5-6; 5.Jackson Beethe, EM 5-6; 6.Cameron Graham, CC 5-4
Pole Vault-1.Ben Okraska, HAR 14-0; 2.Conner Nun, FC 13-6; 5.Preston Pinkelman, CC10-6; 6.Tyler Due, EM 10-6
Long Jump-1.Ethan Piper, HAR 20-10; 2.Jake Stoner, FC 20-5; 5.Isacc Noyd, CC 19-2 ½
Triple Jump-1.Xavier Marburger, HAR 39-8; 2.Luke Kimbrough, FC 39-1; 3.Keegan Theobald, FC 38-1 ½
Shot Put-1.Tristan Rezac, EB 48-1 ½; 3.Connor Asche, FC 45-8 ¼; 4.Damon Mickey, CC 44-7 ¾; 6.Lincoln Kelley, CC 42-3 ¾