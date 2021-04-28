Area boys compete at Shelby in track and field

SHELBY - Both the Crossroads and Southern Nebraska conferences will have their league meets on Saturday.

The SNC will be at Wilber-Clatonia High School and the CRC in Osceola.

Four area boys teams got in their final run throughs at the Shelby-Rising City Invite before heading to their destinations on Saturday.

It was a much cooler day as compared to Monday’s record 95 degree heat as 12 teams competed.

Fillmore Central scored 92 points and won the invite with David City second at 75 points.

Cross County was third with 59, Osceola took fourth scoring 58 points and Sandy Creek was fifth with 56.

Exeter-Milligan finished ninth with 32. High Plains had very few athletes competing and was 12th with two points.

Exeter-Milligan, Cross County and Fillmore Central each picked up a win on Tuesday, while the High Plains Storm did not.

Fillmore Central had two winners as senior Garrett Nichols won the 800 and the 4x800 relay crossed the finish line in a time of 9:22.40 to take the top spot.

Nichols also came across the tape in the 3200 in second place.