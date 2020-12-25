 Skip to main content
Area ballers enjoying strong start the season
Cross County junior Cory Hollinger averaging a double-double

News-Times file photo

York senior Jake Erwin is off to a very strong start to the 2020-21 basketball season, averaging 21.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. He’s also averaging 2.8 assists for the Dukes.

YORK – The Holiday season is upon us, and with that comes a break in high school sports action.

The York News-Times’ coverage area has seen a lot of great starts to the basketball season, especially the boys. York’s senior playmaker Jake Erwin has his name in five of the statistical categories in this article — scoring, rebounding, assists, free-throw percentage and steals. Only one other player in the area is in five categories — Nebraska Lutheran senior Nate Helwig, who has led the Knights to a 3-1 record.

Cory Hollinger, Cross County’s 6-foot-6, 210-pound big, is making life easy for first-year head coach Jimmy Blex in Stromsburg. Hollinger is in four of the statistical categories and is averaging a double-double with 19.2 points and an area-best 10.7 rebounds per game.

News-Times file photo

Cross County junior Cory Hollinger, shown here at the Crossroads Conference tournament last January, is averaging a double-double this season with 19.2 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.

Head coach Erik Wetjen’s Heartland Huskies have one of the top offenses in the area, one which averages 74.5 points per game. The Huskies even put up 106 points in a game this season.

Heartland is full of young talent that was thrown into the fire last season. Now that same young talent is a year older, and faster. Junior guard Trajan Arbuck is averaging 21.2 points and an area-best eight assists per night — he has two double-doubles already. His teammate, sophomore Trev Peters, is second in the area in scoring at 21.5 points.

Here are the leaders in eight statistical categories for games through Sunday, Dec. 20:

Area team records through Sunday, Dec. 20

Cross County                           6-0

McCool Junction                     4-1

Heartland                                4-2

Nebraska Lutheran                  3-1

Centennial                               3-2

York                                        2-3

Exeter-Milligan                       1-5

Hampton                                  1-6

High Plains                              0-4

Fillmore Central                      0-5

Scoring per game – Top 10

1. Jackson Beethe        SR.      Exeter-Milligan           22.6

2. Trev Peters              SO.      Heartland                    21.5

3. Trajan Arbuck         JR.       Heartland                    21.2

4. Tyler Neville           SR.      McCool Junction         21.0

5. Cory Hollinger        JR.       Cross County               19.2

6. Nate Helwig            SR.      Nebraska Lutheran      16.0

7. Trey Richert            SO.      Nebraska Lutheran      15.3

8. Owen McDonald     SR.      McCool Junction         14.2

9. Jake Bargen             JR.       Centennial                   13.8

9. Jake Erwin              SR.      York                            13.8

Rebounding per game – Top 5

1. Cory Hollinger        SR.      Cross County               10.7

2. Kaden Kirkpatrick   SR.      McCool Junction         10.4

3. Jake Erwin              SR.      York                            7.4

4. Kale Wetjen            JR.       Heartland                    7.2

5. Nate Helwig            SR.      Nebraska Lutheran      6.8

Assists per game – Top 5

1. Trajan Arbuck         JR.       Heartland                    8.0

2. Kale Wetjen            JR.       Heartland                    4.8

3. Nate Helwig            SR.      Nebraska Lutheran      4.3

4. Chase Wilkinson      JR.       McCool Junction         3.0

5. Jake Erwin              SR.      York                            2.8          

Field-Goal Percentage (at least 15 attempts) – Top 5

1. Cory Hollinger                    JR.       Cross County               61% (42-69)

1. Kaden Kirkpatrick               SR.      McCool Junction            61% (19-31)

3. Chase Collingham               SR.      York                            60% (9-15)

4. Nate Helwig                        SR.      Nebraska Lutheran            57% (29-51)

5. Seth Randles                        SR.      Heartland                    53% (8-15)

5. Shayden Lundstrom JR.       Cross County               52% (12-23)

3-Point Percentage (at least 15 attempts) – Top 5

1. Haiden Hild             JR.       Cross County               42% (8-19)

2. Isaiah Lauby            JR.       Fillmore Central          38% (12-32)

2. Owen McDonald     SR.      McCool Junction         38% (10-26)

2. Trev Peters              SO.      Heartland                    38% (22-58)

5. Cooper Gierhan       SR.      Centennial                   37% (13-35)

Free-Throw Percentage (at least 10 attempts) – Top 5

1. Cooper Gierhan       SR.      Centennial                   82% (9-11)

2. Tyler Neville           SR.      McCool Junction         80% (28-35)

3. Cory Hollinger        JR.       Cross County               72% (26-36)

4. Jake Bargen             JR.       Centennial                   70% (7-10)

5. Jake Erwin              SR.      York                            68% (15-22)

5. Trev Peters              SO.      Heartland                    68% (13-19)

 Steals Per Game – Top 5

1. Trajan Arbuck         JR.       Heartland                    4.3

1. Nate Helwig            SR.      Nebraska Lutheran      4.3

3. Trey Richert            SO.      Nebraska Lutheran      3.0

4. Kale Wetjen            JR.       Heartland                    2.8

5. Tyler Neville           SR.      McCool Junction         2.6

5. Jake Erwin              SR.      York                            2.6

