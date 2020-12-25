Area ballers enjoying strong start the season

YORK – The Holiday season is upon us, and with that comes a break in high school sports action.
The York News-Times’ coverage area has seen a lot of great starts to the basketball season, especially the boys. York’s senior playmaker Jake Erwin has his name in five of the statistical categories in this article — scoring, rebounding, assists, free-throw percentage and steals. Only one other player in the area is in five categories — Nebraska Lutheran senior Nate Helwig, who has led the Knights to a 3-1 record.
Cory Hollinger, Cross County’s 6-foot-6, 210-pound big, is making life easy for first-year head coach Jimmy Blex in Stromsburg. Hollinger is in four of the statistical categories and is averaging a double-double with 19.2 points and an area-best 10.7 rebounds per game.
Head coach Erik Wetjen’s Heartland Huskies have one of the top offenses in the area, one which averages 74.5 points per game. The Huskies even put up 106 points in a game this season.
Heartland is full of young talent that was thrown into the fire last season. Now that same young talent is a year older, and faster. Junior guard Trajan Arbuck is averaging 21.2 points and an area-best eight assists per night — he has two double-doubles already. His teammate, sophomore Trev Peters, is second in the area in scoring at 21.5 points.
Here are the leaders in eight statistical categories for games through Sunday, Dec. 20:
Area team records through Sunday, Dec. 20
Cross County 6-0
McCool Junction 4-1
Heartland 4-2
Nebraska Lutheran 3-1
Centennial 3-2
York 2-3
Exeter-Milligan 1-5
Hampton 1-6
High Plains 0-4
Fillmore Central 0-5
Scoring per game – Top 10
1. Jackson Beethe SR. Exeter-Milligan 22.6
2. Trev Peters SO. Heartland 21.5
3. Trajan Arbuck JR. Heartland 21.2
4. Tyler Neville SR. McCool Junction 21.0
5. Cory Hollinger JR. Cross County 19.2
6. Nate Helwig SR. Nebraska Lutheran 16.0
7. Trey Richert SO. Nebraska Lutheran 15.3
8. Owen McDonald SR. McCool Junction 14.2
9. Jake Bargen JR. Centennial 13.8
9. Jake Erwin SR. York 13.8
Rebounding per game – Top 5
1. Cory Hollinger SR. Cross County 10.7
2. Kaden Kirkpatrick SR. McCool Junction 10.4
3. Jake Erwin SR. York 7.4
4. Kale Wetjen JR. Heartland 7.2
5. Nate Helwig SR. Nebraska Lutheran 6.8
Assists per game – Top 5
1. Trajan Arbuck JR. Heartland 8.0
2. Kale Wetjen JR. Heartland 4.8
3. Nate Helwig SR. Nebraska Lutheran 4.3
4. Chase Wilkinson JR. McCool Junction 3.0
5. Jake Erwin SR. York 2.8
Field-Goal Percentage (at least 15 attempts) – Top 5
1. Cory Hollinger JR. Cross County 61% (42-69)
1. Kaden Kirkpatrick SR. McCool Junction 61% (19-31)
3. Chase Collingham SR. York 60% (9-15)
4. Nate Helwig SR. Nebraska Lutheran 57% (29-51)
5. Seth Randles SR. Heartland 53% (8-15)
5. Shayden Lundstrom JR. Cross County 52% (12-23)
3-Point Percentage (at least 15 attempts) – Top 5
1. Haiden Hild JR. Cross County 42% (8-19)
2. Isaiah Lauby JR. Fillmore Central 38% (12-32)
2. Owen McDonald SR. McCool Junction 38% (10-26)
2. Trev Peters SO. Heartland 38% (22-58)
5. Cooper Gierhan SR. Centennial 37% (13-35)
Free-Throw Percentage (at least 10 attempts) – Top 5
1. Cooper Gierhan SR. Centennial 82% (9-11)
2. Tyler Neville SR. McCool Junction 80% (28-35)
3. Cory Hollinger JR. Cross County 72% (26-36)
4. Jake Bargen JR. Centennial 70% (7-10)
5. Jake Erwin SR. York 68% (15-22)
5. Trev Peters SO. Heartland 68% (13-19)
Steals Per Game – Top 5
1. Trajan Arbuck JR. Heartland 4.3
1. Nate Helwig SR. Nebraska Lutheran 4.3
3. Trey Richert SO. Nebraska Lutheran 3.0
4. Kale Wetjen JR. Heartland 2.8