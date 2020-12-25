Area ballers enjoying strong start the season

YORK – The Holiday season is upon us, and with that comes a break in high school sports action.

The York News-Times’ coverage area has seen a lot of great starts to the basketball season, especially the boys. York’s senior playmaker Jake Erwin has his name in five of the statistical categories in this article — scoring, rebounding, assists, free-throw percentage and steals. Only one other player in the area is in five categories — Nebraska Lutheran senior Nate Helwig, who has led the Knights to a 3-1 record.

Cory Hollinger, Cross County’s 6-foot-6, 210-pound big, is making life easy for first-year head coach Jimmy Blex in Stromsburg. Hollinger is in four of the statistical categories and is averaging a double-double with 19.2 points and an area-best 10.7 rebounds per game.

Head coach Erik Wetjen’s Heartland Huskies have one of the top offenses in the area, one which averages 74.5 points per game. The Huskies even put up 106 points in a game this season.

Heartland is full of young talent that was thrown into the fire last season. Now that same young talent is a year older, and faster. Junior guard Trajan Arbuck is averaging 21.2 points and an area-best eight assists per night — he has two double-doubles already. His teammate, sophomore Trev Peters, is second in the area in scoring at 21.5 points.