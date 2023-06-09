GRAND ISLAND – Grand Island Central Catholic was the place to be for all-star basketball action, as the Crusaders hosted the annual Tom Dinsdale Automotive/Striv Sports All-Star games.

Four area athletes took to the hardwood Friday, with Fillmore Central graduate Faith Engle suiting up for the Cadillac All-Stars on the girls side. In the boys game, the York duo of Garrett Ivey and Barrett Olson competed for the GMC All-Stars, while Heartland’s Trev Peters took the opposite end of the floor for the Chevrolet All-Stars.

In the first game of the night, the Cadillac All-Stars trailed 25-24 at the intermission but rallied in the second half for a 55-47 victory. Engle led all scorers with 16 points – nine of which came in the first half – in the win and flirted with a double-double as she was active on the glass.

GICC’s Lucy Ghaifan added 12 points as Team Cadillac shot 21 of 70 (30%) from the floor. Both games employed a special 4-point line in addition to the 3-point shot, with the Cadillacs finishing 5 of 25 from beyond the arc.

Tatum Rusher of Kearney led the Hyundai All-Stars with 13 points in defeat and Alma’s Addison Neal added 11 as she earned player of the game honors. The squad shot a paltry 23.8% from the floor, hitting on just 19 of 80 field goals despite holding a 53-48 edge on the glass.

“It was a great opportunity. I enjoyed playing with some new people and having fun,” Engle said after the game. “It was a good game. It felt good. I haven’t played the game in a while, and it was fun to get back out there.”

Engle is off to Concordia University in the fall to play basketball for the Bulldogs while majoring in ag business, but first she capped her Panthers career with a strong performance in Friday night’s All-Star game

“When I found out I was going to play I was super excited to get to put on the uniform again,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity.”

Fans of high-scoring basketball were in for a treat in the nightcap at GICC as the GMC and Chevrolet All-Stars scorched the nets to the tune of a combined 209 points, with the GMCs emerging victorious 111-98.

“It was a fun thing,” Ivey said after the game. “I know most of the guys out here, I’ve played with them in other sports, so it was fun to come out here one last time and play with these guys again.”

Osceola’s Isaiah Zelasney poured in 23 points to lead the GMC All-Stars in the win as the Bulldog garnered player of the game recognition, but York’s Olson followed close behind as he buried four 4-point shots and finished with 20 points for the game.

“I’m going to be honest, I haven’t touched a basketball in a while. I was surprised myself to see those shots go in, so it was really special for me tonight,” he said after the game. “It was a fun night. It’s kind of my last time playing basketball too, so I wanted to make the most of it. It was just a fun game and fun to play out here with these guys.”

The Dukes’ Ivey finished with 11 points as the fifth GMC All-Star to score in double figures, but he also was a lead facilitator on offense as he racked up assists and grabbed a handful of rebounds on the glass.

“It’s something I’ve always worked on,” he said after the game. “I never want to be a one-dimensional player, so I focus on doing a lot of things at once, and it’s easier when you’re playing with a bunch of talented players like I did tonight.”

As a team, the GMC All-Stars shot 46 of 113 (40.7%) from the floor and held a 64-56 edge on the boards. Freeman’s Carter Ruse racked up a game-high 28 points in defeat for the Chevrolet All-Stars, which shot 40 of 104 (38.5%) for the game.

Peters added six points coming off the bench for Team Chevrolet.

“I really loved it, playing with all these guys. A lot of them I’ve played against, so it was cool to put on the same jerseys and go against each other one last time, guys like Isaiah (Zelasney),” he said. “It’s a lot more laid-back. Before the game, we’re all in the same locker room kind of just joking around, so that was different, but when the game starts it’s still pretty intense.”

“It’s easier to play freely here,” Olson added. “It feels good to be out here because there’s a lot more pressure in-season and it feels good not having the pressure on you. You can just play freely and take shots without any worry. It was fun.”

The game carried extra meaning for Ivey and Olson, who were close friends throughout their high school careers and got to take the floor one last time as teammates Friday night.

“(York head coach Scott) Lamberty texted me and asked if I wanted to play in it, I said sure and then I got told what team I was on, so I just showed up and played,” Ivey said after the game. “It makes me feel better about my career and everything, so it’s a good way to end it.”

Unlike Engle, none of the three young men will play sports at the collegiate level. Ivey plans to study business management at the University of Kansas and Olson will major in physical therapy at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, while Peters is attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for ag business.

However, all three said they plan to pick up the basketball in some form while in college, most likely in the form of intramurals.

“I plan on playing intramurals because basketball never really dies for me,” Olson said. “I’ve loved the sport since I was young and competing in intramurals just keeps the vibe.”