Archbishop Bergan closes strong to pull away from Centennial

SEWARD – The Archbishop Bergan Knights held a slight lead over the Centennial Broncos as they headed to the final three events.

The Knights racked up 29 points to just two for the Broncos over the final three running events as they went on to win the Forest Division of the Bulldog Indoor Challenge on Friday.

Bergan finished with 85 points, Centennial 65 and third place was Fillmore Central with 52.

High Plains, the other team competing on Friday was 13th with 9 points.

Bronco event winners included; Sam Tomes in the pole vault with a vault of 12-foot; Will Saunders was first in the 60 meter hurdles with a time of 9.07 and Ryan Payne won the 3200 with a time of 11:16.18 with teammate Clinton Turnbull in second clocked at 11:19.84.

In the field events, junior Jake Bargen cleared 6-foot to win the high jump, while Carson Fehlhafer scored points in the shot put with a second place throw of 45-6 and he was third in the discus with a heave of 136-10 ½.