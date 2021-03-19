Archbishop Bergan closes strong to pull away from Centennial

SEWARD – The Archbishop Bergan Knights held a slight lead over the Centennial Broncos as they headed to the final three events.
The Knights racked up 29 points to just two for the Broncos over the final three running events as they went on to win the Forest Division of the Bulldog Indoor Challenge on Friday.
Bergan finished with 85 points, Centennial 65 and third place was Fillmore Central with 52.
High Plains, the other team competing on Friday was 13th with 9 points.
Bronco event winners included; Sam Tomes in the pole vault with a vault of 12-foot; Will Saunders was first in the 60 meter hurdles with a time of 9.07 and Ryan Payne won the 3200 with a time of 11:16.18 with teammate Clinton Turnbull in second clocked at 11:19.84.
In the field events, junior Jake Bargen cleared 6-foot to win the high jump, while Carson Fehlhafer scored points in the shot put with a second place throw of 45-6 and he was third in the discus with a heave of 136-10 ½.
The shot put was won by Fillmore Central senior Connor Asche with his toss of 45-foot, 8-inches. Conner Nun placed sixth in the pole vault and the Fillmore Central 4x800 relay team was first to the tape with a time of 9:09.82. Team members included; De Maciel, Hunter Verhage, Aiden Hinrichs and Garrett Nichols.
Senior Jake Stoner scored eight points for the Panthers with a second in the long jump and Maciel and Hinrichs both placed in the 800. Nichols was second in the 1600.
Eight of the High Plains team points came from senior Tanner Wood who took second in the pole with a mark of 11-foot. The other point came from Trevor Carlstrom in the high jump.
High Plains is back in action on Tuesday at the Merrick County Invite in Central City and the Broncos head to Louisville for quad action on Friday.
Fillmore Central is in Fairbury along with the Dukes on Saturday for the Fairbury Invite.
Team Scoring-1.Archbishop Bergan 85; 2.Centennial 65; 3.Fillmore Central 52; 4.Lincoln Lutheran 51; 5.Osceola Bulldogs 46.5; 6.Milford 34; 7.Arlington 30; 8.Diller-Odell 25.5; 9.Doniphan-Trumbull 18; 10.Yutan 14; 11.Howells-Dodge 13; 12.Brownell Talbot 10; 13.High Plains 9; 14T.Deshler 6; 14T.Meridian 6.
Shot Put-1. Connor Asche, Fillmore Central 45-8; 2. Carson Fehlhafer, Centennial 45-6.
Long Jump-1. Shea Gossett, Bergan 20-8; 2. Jake Stoner, Fillmore Central 20-3; 6. Trevor Carlstrom, High Plains 18-11.
Triple Jump- 1. Shea Gossett, Bergan 40-11 1/4; 6. Luke Kimbrough, Fillmore Central 35-5 ½.
Pole Vault-1.Sam Tomes, Centennial 12-0; 2.Tanner Wood, High Plains 11-0; 3.Conner Nun, Fillmore Central 10-6.
High Jump- 1. Jake Bargen, Centennial 6-0.
Discus-1.Wyatt Marr, Lincoln Lutheran 142-1 ½ (meet record); 3.Carson Fehlhafer, Centennial 136-10 ½.
60 meter dash- 1. Koa McIntyre, Bergan 7.11
60 meter hurdles-1. Will Saunders, Centennial 9.07.
200- 1.Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola 23.25 (meet record)
400-1. Kade McIntyre, Bergan 54.34; 6. Rayshun Foreman, Centennial57.38.
800-1.Logan Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran 2:12.60; 3. De Maciel, Fillmore Central 2:17.89; 5. Aiden Hinrichs, Fillmore Central 2:19.74.
1600- 1.Logan Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran 4:55.97; 2. Garrett Nichols, Fillmore Central 4:57.53; 6. Clinton Turnbull, Centennial 5:12.09.
3200-1. Ryan Payne, Centennial 11:16.18; 2. Clinton Turnbull, Centennial 11:19.84; 6. Dakota Nun, Fillmore Central 12:17.26.
4x800- 1. Fillmore Central 9:09.82.
4x400-1.Archbishop Bergan 3:46.35; 6.Centennial 3:55.73 (Rashu Foreman, Maj Nisly, Connor Clouse, Jake Bargen).