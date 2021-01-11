Arbuck nets 12 in the fourth to help Heartland seal comeback win over Cross County

“I still felt like we were fine in the game, but we just had to attack,” Wetjen said of the first-quarter hole his team was in. “That was our whole game plan coming in, and I felt like we were taking a lot of 3s and sitting back and not attacking. I felt confident we could catch up, but I didn’t know we’d be able to make all of it up, though.”

Hollinger was a handful for the Huskies in the first half. He scored 13 points in the first two quarters, but was held to six in the second half. Heartland was trying everything under the sun to slow down Hollinger – but a combination of zones like 2-3 and 3-2, plus “a little bit of junk,” according to Wetjen, did the trick.

Hollinger scored just two points off free throws in the third. The only other Cougar to score during that quarter was senior Christian Rystrom, who got open looks in the corner because of the Huskies’ focus on Hollinger in the post, and drilled three 3s. He finished with four for the game and scored 12 points.

Meanwhile, Heartland’s offense saw four players score in the third, including Arbuck, Peters, Jake Regier and Kale Wetjen. The Huskies outscored Cross County 13-11 and trailed 38-33 heading into the fourth.