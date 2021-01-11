Arbuck nets 12 in the fourth to help Heartland seal comeback win over Cross County

HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies boys basketball team trailed the Class C-2 No. 6-rated Cross County Cougars 21-9 at one point in the second quarter this past Saturday in Henderson.
But behind a game-high 28 points – 12 of which came in the fourth quarter – from junior Trajan Arbuck, the Huskies pulled off the comeback, winning 53-52 to improve to 7-2 on the season.
Cross County punched Heartland in the mouth early. Led by 6-foot-6 junior big Cory Hollinger, the Cougars shot out to an 18-9 lead after the opening quarter.
Hollinger had seven points and owned the paint against the Huskies’ smaller guard-heavy lineup. Haiden Hild added five points, including a 3-pointer, while Isaac Noyd got a couple layups to fall.
But Heartland’s defense started doing better against Hollinger and Co. in the second. The Huskies held the Cougars to nine points while their offense finally got in a groove – and Arbuck was a big reason why.
Arbuck, an athletic 6-foot-3 guard, took it upon himself to inject some life into the Heartland offense. He made two 3s in the second – and four for the game – while sophomore guard Trev Peters added another trey. The newly-found offense cut Heartland’s deficit to 27-20 at halftime.
Although some of the long-range shots were falling, that wasn’t quite what Heartland head coach Erik Wetjen was looking for from his offense coming into the contest.
“I still felt like we were fine in the game, but we just had to attack,” Wetjen said of the first-quarter hole his team was in. “That was our whole game plan coming in, and I felt like we were taking a lot of 3s and sitting back and not attacking. I felt confident we could catch up, but I didn’t know we’d be able to make all of it up, though.”
Hollinger was a handful for the Huskies in the first half. He scored 13 points in the first two quarters, but was held to six in the second half. Heartland was trying everything under the sun to slow down Hollinger – but a combination of zones like 2-3 and 3-2, plus “a little bit of junk,” according to Wetjen, did the trick.
Hollinger scored just two points off free throws in the third. The only other Cougar to score during that quarter was senior Christian Rystrom, who got open looks in the corner because of the Huskies’ focus on Hollinger in the post, and drilled three 3s. He finished with four for the game and scored 12 points.
Meanwhile, Heartland’s offense saw four players score in the third, including Arbuck, Peters, Jake Regier and Kale Wetjen. The Huskies outscored Cross County 13-11 and trailed 38-33 heading into the fourth.
The final eight minutes belonged to Arbuck, who was determined to get to the hoop. It worked, as he had multiple finishes through traffic to lead his team to the comeback. His offensive rebound and putback after his own missed free throw gave the Huskies their first lead since the opening quarter, 53-51, with 14 seconds left.
Arbuck aggressively driving to the hoop was by design.
“What we run is set up for all of our guards and for any of them to take, but we made an emphasis during a timeout that he (Arbuck) needs to touch it every time down there and keep driving to the hole,” Wetjen said. “We didn’t want to get him worn out so he’d get himself in foul trouble or not play defense, but our focus was for him to get a touch and if he wants to take it, let him do it.”
The Cougars had a chance to win with 3.1 seconds left, but Carter Seim’s shot in the lane bounced off the rim as the buzzer sounded. Heartland ended the game on a 16-6 run.
Heartland has a road game in Superior (3-7) on Tuesday night while Cross County travels to Genoa to take on Twin River (5-6).
Cross County (10-2) 18 9 11 14 – 52
At Heartland (7-2) 9 11 13 20 – 53
Heartland scoring: Trajan Arbuck 28, Trev Peters 14, Jake Regier 5, Kale Wetjen 4, Nolan Boehr 2.
Cross County scoring: Cory Hollinger 19, Christian Rystrom 12, Haiden Hild 8, Isaac Noyd 8, Carter Seim 5.