Aquinas spoils Polk County’s home season finale

STROMSBURG-The Polk County Slammers were hoping to close out their home season with a win and build some momentum going into next week’s subdistricts that start on Monday.

The David City Aquinas Monarchs were of the same mindset as they came to Cross County High School trying to climb to the .500 mark.

The Slammers took the early lead with a run in the bottom of the first, but the Monarchs scored twice in the third and added two insurance runs in the seventh to pull away for the 4-1 win.

Polk County will close out the regular season on Thursday night at Pierce looking on improving their 11-16 record.

Aquinas rapped out 11 hits in the win as the top of the Monarchs line-up was seven for 14 at the plate; scored three runs and accounted for three of the four runs scored.

Lead-off hitter Alli Hartman was 3 for 4 at the plate with two doubles and a run batted in, while Claire Wisnieski was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

Polk County had six hits in the game, two in the first when junior Kayleigh Pinney singled and scored on an single off the bat of Josi Noble.

The Slammers left nine runners on base, with four of those in scoring position.