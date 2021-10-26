Aquinas ends Cross County volleyball season

CENTRAL CITY – In the opening round of the Class D1-5 volleyball subdistrict at Nebraska Christian, the Cross County Cougars fell to Aquinas Catholic in three sets Monday night. The Monarchs took the opening set 25-21 and then won a close second set 25-23. In the third set, Cross County ran out of steam as Aquinas completed the sweep with a 25-14 win.

Junior Bren Lemburg and sophomore Shyanne Anderson led the Cougars with seven kills apiece. Senior Chloe Sandell added six winners and sophomore Lilly Peterson notched four, while junior Taylor Lindburg added three and freshman Bricelynn Larson two.

Peterson and Lemburg each crushed a service ace for Cross County in the loss. Larson and Peterson led the Cougars’ effort at the net with four blocks apiece. Sandell and Lemburg each added one stuff.

Anderson tallied a team-high 14 digs, followed by 10 from Lemburg. Anderson also recorded 14 of Cross County’s 27 assists.

The Cougars finish the season with a record of 21-11.