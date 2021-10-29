Antlers have their way with Dukes in Class B playoff football

ELKHORN – Elkhorn reached the end zone on its first possession of the game and never looked back, rushing for 276 yards and three scores in a 36-0 shutout of York in the opening round of the Class B football playoffs Friday afternoon.

After York punted on each of its first two possessions, the Dukes turned the Antlers over on the fourth drive of the game when Marley Jensen recovered a fumble.

York drove into scoring position after quarterback Ryan Seevers found Austin Phinney for 31 yards to convert a third-and-16, but the Dukes came away empty after Elkhorn blocked the field goal attempt.

The Dukes forced Elkhorn into a third-and-eight, but Antlers quarterback Connor Hunt found Brody Schmielau for a 64-yard touchdown to give Elkhorn a 13-0 lead with 6:42 to go in the first half.

Elkhorn found the end zone again on a four-yard touchdown run from Hunt to take a 20-0 lead into the locker room.

Early in the third quarter, the Antlers’ Hayden Stec broke off a 71-yard touchdown rush to extend the lead, but the Dukes blocked their second extra-point attempt of the game.

York moved the ball into the red zone on its next possession, but Seevers tossed a pick-six to end the Dukes’ final scoring threat.