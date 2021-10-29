Antlers have their way with Dukes in Class B playoff football

ELKHORN – Elkhorn reached the end zone on its first possession of the game and never looked back, rushing for 276 yards and three scores in a 36-0 shutout of York in the opening round of the Class B football playoffs Friday afternoon.
After York punted on each of its first two possessions, the Dukes turned the Antlers over on the fourth drive of the game when Marley Jensen recovered a fumble.
York drove into scoring position after quarterback Ryan Seevers found Austin Phinney for 31 yards to convert a third-and-16, but the Dukes came away empty after Elkhorn blocked the field goal attempt.
The Dukes forced Elkhorn into a third-and-eight, but Antlers quarterback Connor Hunt found Brody Schmielau for a 64-yard touchdown to give Elkhorn a 13-0 lead with 6:42 to go in the first half.
Elkhorn found the end zone again on a four-yard touchdown run from Hunt to take a 20-0 lead into the locker room.
Early in the third quarter, the Antlers’ Hayden Stec broke off a 71-yard touchdown rush to extend the lead, but the Dukes blocked their second extra-point attempt of the game.
York moved the ball into the red zone on its next possession, but Seevers tossed a pick-six to end the Dukes’ final scoring threat.
The Antlers tacked on a field goal late in the third quarter to cap the scoring in a 36-0 win. Elkhorn ran for 276 yards and three touchdowns while completing all three pass attempts for 90 yards and another score.
York finished with 80 rushing yards and another 75 yards through the air as it saw its season end at 5-5. Quarterback Carter Stenger unofficially finished as the Dukes’ leading rusher with 48 yards on four carries, while Jensen ran seven times for 22 yards. Junior Dalton Snodgrass also added a 12-yard rush for the Dukes in the third quarter.
Garrett Ivey finished as the Dukes’ leading receiver, unofficially hauling in four passes for 40 yards. Phinney added 31 yards on his lone reception of the game.
Seven seniors played their final game in a York uniform Friday, but the Dukes will return a large junior class who will look to carry momentum from a return to the playoffs after a brief absence.
