Andy Vrbka enshrined in Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame

HASTINGS - Three coaches and 11 players have been named to the 2020-21 Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame. They will be inducted during ceremonies to be held Saturday, June 19th at The Tom Osborne Family Sports Complex in Hastings, Nebraska.
The Hall of Fame is presented by the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association. Induction ceremonies will be held at halftime of the 44th annual Sertoma Eight-Man All-Star Game played at Hastings College. Kickoff for the game will be 6 p.m.
Members of the Class of 2019 include: Players-Lance Lundberg (Wausa), Gene Busboom (Adams), Josh Cobb (Wallace), Paul Kucera (Lawrence), Cory Anderson (Sandhills), Carl Ostrand (Ansley), Larry Frost (Malcolm), Wade Edis (Mullen), Chris Darnell (Falls City Sacred Heart); Family Legacy-Scott and Andrew Shanle (St. Edward); Coaches-Kevin Mahlberg (Elwood), Jim Cole (Hayes Center) and Andy Vrbka (High Plains).
The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to celebrate the history, growth, and success of Nebraska Eight-Man Football. For more information regarding the HOF please contact Bob McEvoy at bmcevoy@clarkson.esu7.org.
COACH ANDY VRBKA – HIGH PLAINS HIGH SCHOOL
Very few have given more to the game of Nebraska eight-man football than Andy Vrbka. He has devoted over 40 years of his life and is entering his fifth decade of promoting our game. Andy began his eight-man odyssey as a player for Hall of Fame Coach John O’Brien at Shelby High School from 1976 to 1979.
Since that time, he has not only served eight-man players, coaches and communities in our state, but has also been: a head football xoach (22 years), an athletic director (10 years), an NEMFCA officer (20 years) and continues on as our association’s SERTOMA liaison for the All-Star game.
During his career, Vrbka compiled a coaching record of 117 wins and 93 losses while taking his teams to the playoffs 13 times and twice making it to the semi-finals. In 1994, he was honored as the Huskerland Prep Report D-2 Coach of the Year, but Andy’s proudest career moment came when he had the opportunity to coach his son Clete from 2005 to 2008.
Coach Vrbka was named as an all-star assistant coach in 1996 and later served as the East head coach in 2003.
Over the years, he also sent 18 of his players to the all-star game, including his son.
Andy retired from coaching after the 2008 season but his contributions continue to this day. The NEMFCA is honored to welcome Coach Vrbka to his rightful place in the Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020-2021.