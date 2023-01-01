 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anderson rocks BDS for 34 points as Cougars win Runza Holiday Classic

  • Updated
  • 0
Anderson

Cross County junior Shyanne Anderson (14) lets a shot fly in the teams win over Mead on Wednesday in the opening round of the Runza Holiday Classic at Cross County. On Friday she poured in 34 points as CC defeated D1 No. 3 BDS 51-48 to capture the championship.

 News-Times file photo

CENTRAL CITY – Cross County junior Shyanne Anderson had one of those games on Friday in the finals of the Runza Holiday Classic she won’t soon forget.

The junior led the Cougars to a 51-48 upset of the Class D1 No. 3 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley Eagles with 34 points at Central City High School’s new state-of-the-art dome as Cross County improved to 7-3 on the year.

BDS (8-1) went to the second half with a 30-20 lead over the Cougars. Anderson had 11 of the team’s 20 points at the break.

In the second half the junior scored 23 points, 13 in the fourth quarter as the Cougars started to chip away at the Eagle lead.

Anderson hit a school-record 13 2-point shots, and she was a perfect 8 of 8 at the free throw line. The rest of the Cougars’ scoring came from Ema Dickey with seven while Chesney Sundberg added four.

BDS was led by 6-3 senior JessaLynn Hudson with 17, Hannah Kadel added 11 and Hannah Miller tossed in 10.

The win avenged a 39-35 loss to the Eagles earlier in December at Bruning.

The two teams appear to be headed on a course that could see a third matchup in the finals of the Crossroads Conference Tournament in York the final weekend in January.

Cross County (7-3) will be in Osceola tonight to take on the Bulldogs in CRC regular season play.

Cross County 14 6 12 19-51

BDS 20 10 8 10-48

0 Comments

Tags

Podcast: What will 2023 hold for Nebraska athletics?

