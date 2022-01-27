Anderson leads Cougars to CRC Championship game

YORK - BDS head coach Shana Gerberding called two timeouts in the second quarter trying to find a way to slow down Cross County sophomore Shyanne Anderson who had knocked down five 3-pointers over the first 13 minutes of Thursday’s CRC semifinal at the York City Auditorium.

Anderson drained No. 6 as time expired to end the first half and the rest of the Cross County roster came alive in the second half. The Cougars advanced to the CRC Championship game with a 39-23 final.

The Cougars will get the chance to defend their 2021 CRC title Friday night at 6:30 p.m.

Anderson outscored the entire BDS team with her game-high 27 points and her fourth quarter 3-pointer tied the CRC Tournament record of seven with Jacee Weber who had seven in 2017.

After a slow start to the game with the Cougars on top 5-4 at the end of the first eight-minutes, Anderson came alive scoring 15 points in the second quarter on 5 of 6 3-point shots. The last one coming as time expired with a BDS defender in her face.

BDS could not mount any kind of offense. They were 7 of 35 from the field, missed all 10 3-point attempts and turned the ball over 16 times, same as Cross County.