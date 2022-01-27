Anderson leads Cougars to CRC Championship game

YORK - BDS head coach Shana Gerberding called two timeouts in the second quarter trying to find a way to slow down Cross County sophomore Shyanne Anderson who had knocked down five 3-pointers over the first 13 minutes of Thursday’s CRC semifinal at the York City Auditorium.
Anderson drained No. 6 as time expired to end the first half and the rest of the Cross County roster came alive in the second half. The Cougars advanced to the CRC Championship game with a 39-23 final.
The Cougars will get the chance to defend their 2021 CRC title Friday night at 6:30 p.m.
Anderson outscored the entire BDS team with her game-high 27 points and her fourth quarter 3-pointer tied the CRC Tournament record of seven with Jacee Weber who had seven in 2017.
After a slow start to the game with the Cougars on top 5-4 at the end of the first eight-minutes, Anderson came alive scoring 15 points in the second quarter on 5 of 6 3-point shots. The last one coming as time expired with a BDS defender in her face.
BDS could not mount any kind of offense. They were 7 of 35 from the field, missed all 10 3-point attempts and turned the ball over 16 times, same as Cross County.
The Eagles were led in scoring by Hanna Kadel with five and JessaLynn Hudson, also with five.
Cross County’s Josi Noble added five points to the Cougars’ effort. Cross County was 12 of 32 from the field and 6 of 14 on 3-point attempts. They were 8 of 13 at the line, while the Eagles finished 9 of 17.
BDS (15-4) 4 9 5 5-23
Cross County (13-6) 5 17 10 7-39
BDS (23)-Kadel 5, Schlegel 3, T. Sliva 4, Miller 2, Hudson 5, Dickson 2, Hoins 2. Totals-7-35 (0-10) 9-17-23
CC (39)-Moutray 2, Peterson 2, Noble 5, Anderson 27, Kelley 2, Sandell 1. Totals-12-32 (7-15) 8-13-39.