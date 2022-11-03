And then there were two: York football, Cross County volleyball the final area teams left standing

We’ve reached the home stretch of the fall sports season. Volleyball wraps up this weekend with the state tournament, and the football playoffs continue to march on. It’s a good time to recognize all our area teams for their performances this fall and to give an extra shout out to our final two area teams left standing.

In Class B football, York physically wore down and took the collective soul of the Seward defense in one of the most dominant ball-control halves I’ve ever seen. Behind a stout run game featuring phenomenal blocking by the offensive line and Seth Erickson’s 213 yards and two touchdowns, York held the ball for nearly 19 minutes in the second half compared to just 5 minutes for Seward.

It was a truly impressive performance, and while Omaha Gross will be an extremely formidable opponent this week, the grit and heart of the Dukes will give them a puncher’s chance if they can play a clean game.

On the other side of the coin, Cross County makes its state volleyball return this week after a 9-year absence. The Cougars open Thursday night against Amherst in a 3 vs 6 matchup, and a win would likely set up a match against Archbishop Bergan in the semis Friday afternoon for a spot in the title game.

Cross County’s balanced attack means if one of their hitters has an off night, three or four others are capable of stepping up to pick up the slack, but most impressive to Ken and I has been the Cougars’ mental resiliency.

In practically every match this season, if the opponent gets three or four points in a row, Cross County will battle back and respond with a quick run of their own. So often volleyball is a game of momentum, but this year’s Cougars team does a really good job of not panicking and allowing the opposition to seize momentum with a big run. That seems like a quality that should serve them well in the pressure cooker that is the state tournament.

The fall sports season has nearly reached its conclusion and within the next month the winter sports will kick off their years, but before any of that happens it seemed fitting to take a step back and recognize the success of our area teams this fall, particularly our final two teams still standing near the finish line in York football and Cross County volleyball.

It’s been a great fall sports season, and the Dukes and Cougars still have a chance to make a little bit more magic before it’s run its course.