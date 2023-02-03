Another football season is nearly in the books, with two teams left standing to duke it out for the title. I can’t say I’m particularly surprised the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are the NFL’s final two since they were among the best teams in the league pretty much all year long, but there are still some interesting storylines to follow.

The narrative I’ll be following the closest is Chiefs head coach Andy Reid taking on his old team in the Eagles. In 14 seasons in Philadelphia, Reid went 130-93-1 for a .583 winning percentage with five NFC Championship Game appearances and one Super Bowl berth.

He’s been even better in Kansas City, compiling a 117-45 (.722) record with a Super Bowl win and two more appearances in his 10 years at the helm. He’s now got a career winning percentage of .642 and is second all-time in postseason victories with 21. The Eagles also won a title after Reid’s tenure, so the matchup between the coach and his former team with the Lombardi Trophy up for grabs makes for interesting drama.

Equally appealing is the matchup between the Kelce brothers – Jason for Philadelphia, Travis for Kansas City. It’s the first time two brothers have faced off against each other in the Super Bowl, which is naturally an interesting storyline just for the historical significance alone.

Normally I’d make a pick for the game, but truthfully I have no idea what to predict. I could see this game going either way. Both teams are well-coached and absolutely loaded with talent, and they share similar strengths. Both sides have offensive skill players out the wazoo, stout offensive lines and a defense spearheaded by a ferocious pass rush.

To me, the game could hinge on one specific matchup – the Eagles’ wide receivers, led by Devonta Smith and AJ Brown, going up against what has been a suspect Kansas City secondary. If the Chiefs’ defensive backs can keep Smith, Brown and company at bay, Kansas City has a great shot at hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in the Patrick Mahomes era.

I’m just not fully convinced that will be the case. I could very much see this matchup going either way, but my gut says Philadelphia ekes out a 28-27 win.

Tom Brady

Of course, the Super Bowl is not the only breaking news in the NFL this week as Tom Brady announced he’s retiring for real this time. He, along with Aaron Rodgers, has been one of the lone holdovers from the previous era of top quarterbacks, and his retirement would signal a complete changing of the guard as all the star quarterbacks from my childhood – Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Eli Manning, Phillip Rivers, etc – hang up their cleats.

It’s a little bit bittersweet seeing the stars I watched every Sunday for years as a little kid call it quits, but the league is in good hands with guys like Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson ready to take over the mantle and young guns like Trevor Lawrence, Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Fields waiting in the wings.

Of course, we’ve also seen this movie before. Brady retired last season and came back, so I’m not going to believe he’s truly finished until the new season has kicked off and Brady isn’t under center for any team.