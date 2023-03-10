Next Thursday will be the start of the 2023 spring sports season.

It will more than likely be my last spring sports season in a fulltime capacity.

I made the decision a few weeks ago that I would retire next March around my 67th birthday and work as a stringer at the York News-Times for a while longer after that.

My wife says I won’t be able to sit at home and do nothing and she is probably right.

The last few years I have not gotten to play much golf at all and when I decide it’s time to slow down and pull back on the reins I hope I will be able to find more time to get out to the course.

So from now until next year at this time, I am going to enjoy doing what I have done the past 36 years and that is covering sports around the area and just taking in one last time around the block before someone else gets to do what I have enjoyed doing for a long time.

Spring sports

I guess I had better empty my closet and prepare for the array of different clothing that will be needed during the spring sports season. One thing you can depend on in the spring is that you cannot depend on the weather.

At least next week we have indoor track meets, but there is soccer at the York Cornerstone Sports Complex on both Thursday and Saturday so with that in mind I could be wearing anything from a parka, stocking hat and gloves to a pair of shorts and a light pullover and that could be from one half of soccer to the next. I’ll be keeping a close eye on the forecast for those two days, but be prepared for anything.

As I get older I have noticed my body does not bounce back as easily from being out in the cold for an extended period of time as well as it used to.

I could get by with a sweatshirt in years past, but now I am packing on the clothes and doing everything I can to stay warm.

World Baseball Classic

Every night this week since Tuesday I have been watching the World Baseball Classic and I have really enjoyed the games so far. I watched the Netherlands vs. Cuba. Wednesday I stayed up until after 1 a.m. to watch Australia vs. Korea and Thursday I watched about an hour of the Cuba vs. Panama game.

Due to the games being on so late I never knew the final score of any of them until I looked it up on ESPN the next morning.

I turned off the TV Thursday night with Panama up on Cuba 4-2 and the final score was Cuba 13, Panama 4.

Most if not all of the teams have some major league representation on them so it is always interesting to see where some of the players are from.

I plan on watching Panama vs. Italy on Friday night and Saturday the USA takes on Great Britain at 8 p.m. I just might see the end of that game.

York Dukes

Congratulations go out to both the York girls and boys basketball teams for making the semifinals of the Class B state tournament. The York boys were still scheduled to play Platteview for a ticket to the finals later on Friday.

Well, speaking of the state tournament, it is about time to load up and make another trip to Lincoln to watch more basketball.

If you are traveling to the games, just be safe and be careful.