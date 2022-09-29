An ode to Albert Pujols, the fourth member of baseball's 700 club

Barry Bonds. Hank Aaron. Babe Ruth. And now Albert Pujols.

Baseball’s most exclusive fraternity gained another member last week, as Pujols cranked a pair of home runs in an 11-0 win at the Dodgers on Friday. The Cardinals’ slugger blasted a two-run shot in the third inning and hammered a three-run jack in the fourth, the 699th and 700th home runs in a surefire Hall-of-Fame career.

The two-homer night continued a sizzling second half for Pujols – who’s hit 14 moonshots since the calendar flipped to August – but more importantly, it also put him in rarified air for a power hitter as just the fourth player ever to reach the 700-homer mark.

Baseball has provided an abundance of interesting storylines to follow down the stretch this season – the Baltimore Orioles trying to cap a breakout season with a surprising playoff berth, the Seattle Mariners trying to snap the longest playoff drought in professional sports, the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets battling each other for the NL East title, even Aaron Judge trying to track down Roger Maris for the single-season American League home run record.

Yet even with numerous intriguing storylines to follow, Pujols’ chase for 700 seemed to carry the most weight. Bonds remains the home run king, but the Cardinals’ slugger still had a real opportunity to join an elite fraternity.

For years, only one man had ever eclipsed 700 career home runs – Babe Ruth, arguably the most famous baseball player of all time. On July 21, 1973, Hank Aaron joined him, and the two sluggers remained alone in the 700 club for three decades until Barry Bonds reached the mark in September 2004.

Three years later, Bonds passed Aaron as baseball’s all-time home run king, and for 15 years nobody else could join the elite rank of hitters with 700 career blasts…until Pujols did it last Friday.

Adding to the intrigue of Pujols’ quest to reach 700 is the unexpectedness of it all. As recently as early August, it seemed like little more than a pipe dream. After his 10th All-Star selection at age 35 in 2015, Father Time appeared to catch up to Pujols.

At the conclusion of the 2017 season, he stood at 614 career home runs. Entering his final season this year, Pujols had climbed to just 679, having crushed just 65 blasts over the previous four years combined; in 2020 and 2021, he only left the yard 23 times.

Despite retuning to St. Louis, Pujols wasn’t much closer to the 700 mark as the season’s final two months approached, hitting just seven homers over the first four months of the year. In August, however, the slugger got hot, whacking eight moonshots to more than double his season total.

Six more home runs followed in September, the final two coming last Friday in Los Angeles to put Pujols at exactly 700 career jacks.

Regardless of your feelings on the Cardinals, it’s hard not to be excited for Pujols. The accomplishment puts a bow on what should be a first ballot Hall-of-Fame career; of the four players to eclipse 700 homers, Ruth and Aaron are both enshrined in Cooperstown, and Bonds would be had he not gotten himself embroiled in the middle of baseball’s steroid controversy.

Beyond that, Pujols’ accomplishment is even more impressive when you consider the National League was first founded in 1876 (and the American League followed in 1901). Among all the players who have ever suited up for a baseball game in the 146 years since the NL’s founding, only four have reached the 700 plateau; since Aaron became the second member of the 700 club nearly 50 years ago, only Bonds and Pujols have been able to match that feat.

No matter how you slice it, reaching 700 career home runs is an incredibly impressive accomplishment. Regardless of how the rest of Pujols’ final season shakes out or what power hitters follow him into rarified air in the future, he will go down as one of the greatest sluggers to ever pick up a bat. His ascension into MLB’s most exclusive fraternity to join the likes of Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron and Barry Bonds proves it.