Amherst Broncos capture team gold at Cross County Invite

STROMSBURG – On the strength of 12 medal winners and two bracket champions, the Amherst Broncos outscored the Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines 156-142 to claim the Bob Orsborn Wrestling Invite on Saturday.

The third-place team was Central City with 138 points, fourth went to St. Paul with 114 and rounding out the top five teams was Logan View.

Area schools competing were High Plains with 62 points for ninth place and Cross County/Osceola in 17th out of 20 teams with 18.5 points.

High Plains junior Wyatt Urkoski (27-5) was the only bracket champion from the area teams as he went 4-0 in the 160-pound weight class and took home the gold.

Urkoski, rated at No. 2 in Class D 152 pounds, won a major decision over Central City’s Bryce Kunnz the semifinals 13-4 and in the championship he pinned Nebraska Christian’s Zach Huenfeld in 2:30.

The Storm placed four of their six wrestlers who made the trip to Cross County as Hudson Urkoski (24-8) at 113 pounds took third place with a 3-2 decision of St. Paul’s Derrick Ruzicka (14-8).

At 126 pounds, sophomore Gage Friesen (23-11) bounced back from his semifinal loss with a pin of Norfolk Catholic’s Oliver Daniel for third place in 0:37.

In the 106-pound bracket, Class D No. 10 Levi Russell (23-6) lost to Class C No. 9 Dalton Lovejoy of Central City and defeated Class C No. 10 Layne Baker (23-7) of St. Paul 4-0 to claim the fifth-place medal.

The Cross County/Osceola Twisters had six wrestlers competing on Saturday and just one of them came away with a medal as Devin Nuttelman (28-2) finished third at 106 pounds.

In his semifinal match the CC/O Twister freshman lost to No. 3 Hayden Schmidt of David City 4-0. He fought back to upend No. 9 Lovejoy in the third-place match by pin at 1:48.

Cross County/Osceola will be at the Oakland-Craig Invite on Saturday, while High Plains heads north to Neligh-Oakdale that same day.