GERING – On Tuesday in the first round of the Class B State Golf Championship at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering, the York Dukes put themselves in position to bring home the Class B title on Wednesday.

York went to the final round trailing the defending champion Norris Titans by two strokes, but by the middle of the second round the Dukes opened a double-digit lead and never looked back as the Class B state golf trophy will reside in York over the next 365 days.

"It was just an incredible two days. It's our second state championship in five years and this one is really special because Norris was such a prohibitive favorite,” stated York head coach Dan Malleck. “Our guys just found a way to step up and get it done and I am so happy for them because they work so hard at it and they are just good people. We had two guys in the last three tournaments call penalties on themselves that nobody else would have ever known about. That says it all when it comes to their character and how much they respect the game."

The Dukes were impressive their two days out West as they posted a team score of 593, with both days keeping their score below 300.

Norris was second with a 601, third went to Scottsbluff with a 631, fourth was Elkhorn North with a 648 and Columbus Lakeview - another Central Conference school - was fifth with a 653.

York senior Ryan Seevers went into the second day tied for the lead at 2-under, but he finished up with a 75 and tied for third with Norris senior Carson Thuber. Malleck said an eagle chip on the final hole lipped put which would have gotten him into a three-way playoff for first.

The individual champion was Beatrice’s Treyton Baehr who won a playoff with Norris senior Travis Tilford. The both ended with even par 144’s.

York junior Elijah Jensen was fifth with a 72 on Wednesday for a 147; Emmanuel Jensen fired 74 to go with his 76 on day one and tied for seventh with Jack Clements of Bennington.

Freshman Jaxson Hinze rounded out the Dukes with a ninth-place effort as his two-day total was 151.

“It was truly a team victory as nobody went crazy deep but everybody was 77 or below. Elijah was just so solid all day with his even par 72 and just missed a birdie putt on 18 to go under par,” added Malleck. “Emmanuel was one under for most of the day but hit one long of the 18th green that ended up out of bounds and cost him a double bogey. Jaxson uncharacteristically struggled off the tee but battled his guts out to still post a respectable score.”

Senior Marshall McCarthy shaved five strokes off his first-round score as he posted a 77 and ended with a 159 and was in a three-way tie for 24th.

“I felt so good for Marshall going out early and firing a 77 which set the tone and let the other guys go out and play,” commented Malleck.

The Dukes will return three of their medalists from this year to the next and have a deep bench to draw from with a great junior varsity season.