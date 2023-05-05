LEXINGTON – The York boys golf team shot a school record score of 293 Friday to win the 2023 Central Conference Golf Tournament title, defeating second place Columbus Lakeview by 23 strokes.

The Lexington Minutemen hosted the tournament at Lakeside Golf Course near Elwood. The north side of the course is flanked by Johnson County Lake dam and the 18-hole layout is 6,370 yards long. Despite a huge body of water right near the 18-hole course, only one hole on the course itself has a water hazard and that is the par 4 No. 7 hole measuring out at 363 yards.

The course proved to be friendly confines for the Dukes.

Not only was 293 a York school record, it was also a Central Conference record. York’s domination included a 1-2-3-4-T5 finish in the individual standings.

"It was an amazing performance by the guys. They beat the school record by five shots as well as the all-time Central Conference record since they kept keeping results in 1962,” said Dukes head coach Dan Malleck. “It's pretty surreal that they were able to finish 1-2-3-4-T5. We are just very fortunate to have very talented players who work hard at their craft.”

York junior Emmanuel Jensen was the overall champion as he fired a 71, followed by freshman Jaxson Hinze’s 73 and Elijah Jensen’s 74. Senior Ryan Seevers was fourth with a 75 and senior Marshall McCarthy ended tied for fifth with 76 with Drew Knust of Aurora and Maxwell Fremarek of Columbus Lakeview. Jensen’s win gave him back-to-back individual conference titles.

“Emmanuel's individual championship made it back-to-back for him and what a performance by Jaxson to finish as the silver medalist as a freshman,” Malleck added. “That makes it five conference championships in the last six years and I'm sure the underclassmen will make it a goal to keep that going."

On Monday the Aurora Huskies and the York Dukes will once again battle for the Duskie Cup at the York Country Club in dual action.

York has one more meet this season, at the predominantly Class A Norfolk invite on Friday.

York is the host of the B-3 District Meet on Monday, May 15 at the York Country Club.

The 2023 Class B State Gold championships will be held Tuesday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 24 at the Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.