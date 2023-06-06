YORK – After several missed opportunities by both the York Fusion 16-18 U Fusion and the Nebraska Venom, the two teams ended up settling for a 2-2 tie on Saturday afternoon

The Fusion lost their next game 9-6 to the Cozad Classics White 9-7 but bounced back to top the Columbus Havoc 8-4 and enter bracket play on Sunday at 1-1-1.

An 8-2 win over the Gresham Blackbirds in the quarterfinals put the Fusion in a position to make the finals if they could defeat WDSA, but the York girls came up short to the eventual champions in a 10-9 slugfest final.

York Fusion 2 Nebraska Venom 2

The story of this game was stranded runners.

Both teams left opportunities on the base paths every inning as the Venom scored first as they pushed across two runs in the bottom of the first.

York answered in the top of the fourth, but as the Fusion was at bat the time ran out on the teams.

The Fusion failed to add to their two runs and the defense did the rest holding the Venom scoreless in the bottom of the fourth.

The Venom stranded eighth runners and the Fusion six in the four-inning game.

York outhit the Venom 4-2 as Sophia Liston, Sierra Rasmussen, Ellie Peterson and Zoey Cornett each had one hit. Rasmussen claimed the only RBI in the tie.

None of the Venom's runs in the game were earned as Madison Hills worked the entire game and gave up two hits and struck out three.

Cozad Classics White 9 York Fusion 7

Once again the Fusion bats outhit their opponent seven to five, but Cozad used an eight-run second to wipe out York’s 2-0 lead and went on to the 9-7 win.

Liston and Hills were the offensive leaders with two hits each. Both batters also drove in one run. Cornett, Maggie Rauert and Rasmussen also had one hit with Rasmussen ripping a double.

Hills took the loss as she worked 2 2/3 innings and allowed eight earned runs, walked six and struck out two.

York Fusion 8 Columbus Havoc 4

Most of the scoring came in the first two innings as York scored four in the first and three in the second, while the Havoc plated two in the first and one in the second. Each team added a run to their total as the Fusion led 8-3 after a run in the fourth and Columbus pushed across a run in the fifth.

York sprayed out nine hits as Rasmussen went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and an RBI, Cornett had two hits - including a double - and two runs scored and Rauert had two hits in two trips to the plate as she corked a triple and drove in five runs.

Hills went five, struck out two and all four runs were earned.

Bracket Play

York 8 Gresham 2

A 2-1 York lead exploded in the fourth and fifth frames as York scored two times in the fourth and four times in the fifth to open a huge lead.

The Fusion had seven hits as Cornett went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, while Peterson was 1 for 3 with two runs batted in.

Megan Wright worked five innings and allowed four hits and two runs, one of which was earned.

WDSA 10 York 9

York scored all nine of their runs in the bottom of the second, to put themselves up 9-8 at the time.

WDSA had plated six in the first and two in the second.

York could not hold the lead as WDSA scored one in the fourth to tie the game and plated the game winner in the top of the fifth.

York outhit the WDSA 11-10 as Cornett, Wright, Peterson and Kynli Combs all had two hits, while Rauert drove in two runs with a double.

Wright and Hills both saw mound time as Wright pitched four frames, allowed seven hits and three earned runs while recording three strikeouts.

Hills pitched 2/3 of an inning and gave up six runs on three hits and walked four.

The Fusion 16/18-U team is back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Crete to take on the Diamonds in doubleheader action.