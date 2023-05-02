SCHUYLER – York junior Kassidy Stuckey is the defending Class B State champion in both the 1600 and 3200 meters races.

This season has been one of ups and downs for the junior as she has battled an injury that has often relegated her to one race per meet and even earlier in the year she missed time on the track as she tried to heal up.

On Tuesday at the Central Conference meet in Schuyler, Stuckey appeared to be returning to her old form as she won both the 1600 and 3200, helping the Dukes to a fifth place team finish.

Stuckey took the lead in the 3200 at the start and crossed the finish line 23 seconds in front of Seward’s Tessa Greisen.

In the 1600 she was clocked at 5:24.82, which was eight seconds ahead of Greisen who again placed second. York freshman Ryleigh Wright broke the tape at 5:48.41 and earned herself sixth place.

In the mid-distance 800 meter run, senior Cailey Faust chalked up eight more team points for York as she placed second with a time of 2:32.53, just two seconds out of first place.

In the throws the Dukes continued to have a strong season, as they had finals qualifiers in both the shot put and the discus.

Senior Kelly Erwin threw the weighted ball in the shot 39-1 ½ for second place. Addison Cotton, a senior, who had earlier qualified for the finals in the discus with a throw of 105 and a seventh place finish, took third in the shot put with a throw 37-9 ½, while Lauryn Haggadone took fifth in the shot with a distance of 35-0 ½.

York’s 4x400 relay team capped the day with a fourth place finish in a time of 4:23.36. Team members included, Portwine, Chloe Koch, Faust and Krausnick.

York’s 4x100 relay team of Koch, Portwine, Lauren Hills and Cynley Wilkinson took sixth place with a time of 53.43.

Other scoring for the Dukes included a sixth place finish for sophomore Lainey Portwine in the 300 meter low hurdles. Portwine was clocked at 49.71.

The pole vault event proved to be a challenge as a strong northwest wind hampered the competitors all day. Koch cleared 9-2 and picked up one point for the team with a sixth place finish. Senior Morgan Driewer also cleared 9-2 and finished in seventh.

Both senior Hills and freshman Katlyn Krausnick qualified for the finals in each of their respective events, but fell just short of medaling. Krausnick was clocked at 17.09 in the finals of the 100 meter hurdles for seventh and Hills qualified for the finals of the 200 meters and placed eighth with a time of 28.25. She had a prelim time in the event of 27.90.

Seward, Northwest and Adams Central were the top three teams in the team scoring. York with 53 points was fifth.

York will be back in action Tuesday, May 9 in the Holdrege at the district track meet, scheduled to get started at 10 a.m.