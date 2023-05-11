YORK – York High School held their annual Sports Banquet on Friday, May 5 to recognize the year-long efforts and successes of York athletes.

The following awards were presented: Volunteer of the Year Award: Bill McKenzie; Outstanding Female Athlete: Josie Loosvelt; Outstanding Male Athlete: Ryan Seevers; Towle Award: Damien Tesarek; Rita Makovicka Award: Rylyn Cast and Addison Cotton; Yowell Award: Colin Pinneo; Female Weight Lifter of the Year: Kelly Erwin; Male Weight Lifters of the Year: Dalton Snodgrass and Kadence Velde; Girls 100% Award: Addison Cotton, Rylyn Cast, Jessah Linden and Josie Loosvelt and Boys 100% Award: Ethan Phinney, Ryan Seevers, Garrett Ivey, Dalton Snodgrass and Austin Phinney.