MCCOOL JUNCTION – Depth, balance and McKenna Yates all added up to a dominating performance by the McCool Junction track team on Monday as they captured the Tom White invite on the girls side, scoring 163 points to second place Deshler with 118.5.

The only other area team competing in the nine-team field was the Hampton Hawks, who finished in fifth place with 23 points.

Yates, who leads the York News-Times coverage area in the high jump and the 400 meters, won both of those events on Monday as well as the 100 and 200-meters races.

Along with Yates, senior Payton Gerken collected the gold in both the 1600 and the 3200-meter events for the Mustangs, while senior Jadon Hess returned to win the 800.

Two more wins went to Anna Vodicka in the pole vault and Ella Clark in the triple jump.

Of the 17 events held, the Mustangs scored points in 15 of them.

Hampton was led by senior Lillian Dose, who placed third in the discus and added a fourth place in the shot put.

Other scoring for the Hawks came from Macy Miller with a fourth in the 1600 and a fifth place in the 800 meters. She also took fourth for the Hampton girls in the long jump.

The next action for both the Mustangs and the Hawks will be on Saturday, as they join the rest of the Crossroads Conference teams in Osceola for the CRC track and field invite at Osceola High School.

Girls team scoring-1.McCool Junction (MCJ) 163; 2.Deshler (DES) 118.5; 3.Dorchester (DOR) 80; 4.Giltner (GIL) 59; 5.Hampton (HAM) 23; 6.Heartland Lutheran (HL) 21; 7.Red Cloud 19 (RC); 8.Blue Hill (BH) 18.5; 9.Friend (FRI) 7.

Results include all event winners and area athletes who placed in each event.

Running Events

100-1.McKenna Yates, MCJ, 13.20; 6.Shelby Bandt, MCJ, 14.32

200-1.McKenna Yates, MCJ, 27.83

400-1.McKenna Yates, MCJ, 1:02.25; 4.Bailey Hall, MCJ, 1:16.44

800-1.Jadon Hess, MCJ, 2:40.52; 4.Claire Brugger, MCJ, 2:57.92; 5.Macy Miller, HAM, 3:00.78

1600-1.Payton Gerken, MCJ, 5:56.91; 2.Sara Weisheit, MCJ, 6:31.53; 4.Macy Miller, HAM, 6:36.18

3200-1.Payton Gerken, MCJ, 13:15.35; 4.Sara Weisheit, MCJ, 15:35.89; 5.Sydney Huber, MCJ, 16:35.82

100H-1.Baylor Behrns, DOR, 16.85

300LH-1.Baylor Behrns, DOR, 48.72; 3.Kaeli Meehan, MCJ, 52.83; 5.Ella Clark, MCJ, 54.06

4x100 relay-1.Dorchester 55.30; 2.McCool Junction 55.32

4x400-1.Deshler 4:35.10; 2.McCool Junction 4:37.06

4x800-1.Deshler 11:38.39; 2.McCool Junction 11:38.49

Field Events

High Jump-1.McKenna Yates, MCJ, 5-2; Ella Clark, MCJ, 4-10

Pole Vault-1.Anna Vodicka, MCJ, 8-6; 4.Madison Vodicka, MCJ 7-6

Long Jump-1.Allie Vieselmeyer, DES, 14-2 ½; 4.Macy Miller, HAM, 12-4 ½; 5.Bailey Hall, MCJ, 12-2 ½; 6.Maci Bullis, HAM, 12-0 ¼

Triple Jump-1.Ella Clark, MCJ, 31-4

Shot Put-1.Bailey Theis, DOR, 36-6; 4.Lillian Dose, HAM, 32-0; 5.Dani Dowling, HAM, 30-6 ½

Discus-1.Stormi Capek, DES, 98-6; 3.Lillian Dose, HAM, 98-0; 4.Morgan Thieman, MCJ, 96-7