OMAHA – On a cool and windy Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium, the McCool Junction girls put themselves in position to challenge for the Class D team state track title on Saturday as they scored 13 points and currently sit in third place just behind Nebraska Christian (24) and Meridian with 20.

The rest of the area Class D girls teams High Plains, Exeter-Milligan, Heartland and Nebraska Lutheran were also all in action.

The area teams fared well in the pole vault as Heartland junior Mariah Tessman finished third in the event as she cleared 9-6; McCool Junction’s Anna Vodicka also cleared 9-6 and was fourth, while Exeter-Milligan senior Jozie Kanode made 9-foot and picked up eighth place.

McCool Junction’s 4x800 relay finished in fifth place with a time of 10:23.88. The team consisted of McKenna Yates, Sara Weisheit, Jadon Hess and Payton Gerken.

Gerken also ran fifth in the 3200 meter finals as she crossed the tape with a time of 12:33.11 and earned four more team points. In that same race, Nebraska Lutheran sophomore Anne Prigge was clocked at 13:30.99 and finished in 17th place.

McCool’s Yates also qualified for Saturday’s finals in the 400 meters with a third best time of 1:01.78 in the event going into Saturday’s finals.

Rounding out the rest of the area girls Class D field was Nebraska Lutheran freshman Sam Hueske with a jump of 16-0 ½ in the long jump, which netted her a spot in the finals and a ninth place finish. Hueske also competed in the 200 meter prelims and recorded a time of 26.90 which was just .01 off the final qualifying time of 26.89.

Two area athletes competed in the discus as High Plains senior Emily Ackerson had a PR of 110-08 in the event and placed 13th, while McCool Junction freshman Morgan Thieman finished in 23rd with a toss of 94-02.

Nebraska Lutheran senior Jasmine Malchow was clocked at 17.84 in the 100 meter hurdles, but did not qualify for Saturday’s finals.