UTICA – The Shelby-Rising City girls' overall balance was more than enough for the Huskies to win the C-6 District at Centennial High School on Thursday.

Shelby-RC rolled up 117 points, with second-place Ord well back with 79 and in third was Grand Island Central Catholic with 69.

The Centennial Broncos, behind double winner junior Savannah Horne, took fourth with 68 and Arcadia-Loup City rounded out the top five in the 10-team field with 59.

The Cross County Cougars, who produced two district champions, scored 45 points and finished seventh.

The girls final in both the 100 meters and 200 meters featured Horne up against SRC’s Liberty Baker. Horne won the 100 with a time of 12.27 seconds; she also slipped past Baker in the 200 with a clocking of 25.86. Horne is among the state leaders in Class C in both events.

Horne will also join teammates Cambria Saunders, Bree Nisly and Samara Ruether at state in the 4x100 relay as they took the gold with a time of 51.86 seconds.

Centennial won two of the three relays as the team of Cora Payne, Karley Naber, Ella Wambold and Grace Schernikau was first to the tape with a time of 10:28.24 in the 4x800 race.

Wambold also qualified in the 1600 with a second-place finish in 5:53.55.

Cross County’s Sarah Forsberg won the long jump, setting a personal best and the Cross County school record with a leap of 17-6¾. She had several other jumps in the 17-plus range on the day.

The Cougars swept the jumps as Lindee Kelley also hit a personal best in the triple jump with a mark of 35-1½. This will be both Forsberg’s and Kelley’s first trip to state.

The Cougars' Kylee Krol, a junior, cleared 9-6 in the pole vault and took second place.

Several athletes from both Cross County and Centennial will have a chance to among the list of additional qualifiers that will be released sometime today by the NSAA.

Girls team scoring-1.Shelby-RC 117; 2.Ord 79; 3.GICC 69; 4.Centennial 68; 5.Arcadia-Loup City 59; 6.Centura 59; 7.Cross County 45; 8.Ravenna 26; 9.Wood River 5; 10.Twin River 2