The final couple weeks of the spring sports season are in full swing, but there’s no rest for the weary with state track, golf and tennis just around the corner.

This week was dominated by district track. On Tuesday, Ken and I hopped in the car at 8 in the morning and headed west on I-80 to follow York for the B-5 district at Holdrege and got there about 30 minutes before the target start time of 10 a.m. – just in time for the skies to open and a downpour to commence over the area.

We stayed in the car for pretty much the entirety of the three-and-a-half hour weather delay, shot a bunch of photos through the 3200-meter run and then made the trek back to York so that we had enough time to download our photos and file our stories in time to make the print deadline.

Wednesday was a little bit earlier, but still busy, as we hit the D-2 district meet in Osceola at 9 a.m. with half of our 10 area schools in action. It was a successful day – by my count, a look at the state entries sheet for Class D indicates 43 area qualifiers from that district alone – but we absolutely needed both hands on deck to be able to get to everything.

That left Thursday and our third set of district meets in as many days, but for the first time we were able to split up. Ken covered Cross County and Centennial at the C-6 meet over in Utica, while I followed Fillmore Central out to Hebron for the C-7 district at Thayer Central.

It was a successful week of track, all things considered, but I did find myself wondering more than once – particularly during that lengthy weather delay in Holdrege – if it’s absolutely necessary for the district system to be the way it currently is.

It just seems to me that since events like the pole vault and high jump already have automatic qualifying heights at the district meet, surely it would be possible for the NSAA to implement some sort of system with automatic heights/times/distances for each event where, should an athlete eclipse that mark at any point during the season, they punch a ticket to state.

Then, you could still have districts as a sort of last-chance meet for anyone who didn’t already qualify during the season, but it would make it easier to work around occurrences such as Tuesday’s lengthy weather delay because some athletes would have already punched a state ticket and there would be fewer kids who would need to compete.

It would also continue to help prevent a situation where a deserving athlete is left out of the state meet because they were unlucky enough to be placed in a loaded district. The current wild card/additional qualifying system – where the next-six-best marks make it in, regardless of district – does help in that area, but implementing an automatic qualifying mark during the season would only make it easier to make sure nobody deserving is left out.

It would also be possible to set the automatic marks fairly high to help ensure there aren’t so many qualifiers it becomes too tough to field the events at state, but I do think having some sort of avenue for qualification if they perform well enough during the regular season could still be helpful.

For now, though, the current system is what we’ve got and it still makes for some pretty good track. We’ve got the four-day extravaganza that is state track down at Burke Stadium in Omaha next week, with state tennis coming down the pike on Thursday and Friday and state golf early the following week.

The end of another spring sports season is upon us. Buckle up and enjoy what’s left of the ride.