GRAND ISLAND – Grand Island Central Catholic ran away from the rest of the field at the C-4 district golf meet Tuesday, posting a team score of 314 as the Crusaders won the district title by 26 strokes at Indianhead Golf Course.

The Heartland Huskies entered the clubhouse in a dead heat with St. Paul for district runner-up as both schools carded an identical score of 340. Heartland won a playoff between the two teams to hoist the runner-up trophy, but both schools still secured their place in the Class C state field next week at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

Creighton Friesen paced the Huskies’ effort at Indianhead, as the sophomore fired a 77 to finish in solo fifth place. Friesen posted a 36 on the front nine and a 41 on the back. Senior Jacob Regier carded nines of 41 and 42 for an 83, while junior Andrew Franz tallied an 86 featuring a 45 on the front and 41 on the back.

Rounding out Heartland’s team score was Reeve Oswald with a 94 (45-49) and Zachary Miller with nines of 49 and 48 for a 97.

Fillmore Central also competed in the C-4 field; the Panthers shot a 364 and finished eighth in the team standings, but senior Alex Schademann will look to cap his career with his third consecutive top-5 individual finish at state after posting a top-10 finish Tuesday to qualify as an individual.

Schademann fired a 76, three shots behind individual champ Samuel Wells of St. Paul and good for a three-way tie for second. However, Doniphan-Trumbull’s Hayden Dzingle ultimately claimed the silver on tiebreak, while Schademann claimed the bronze and GICC’s Bowdie Fox finished fourth.

After posting a 40 at the turn, Schademann played the back nine in 36 strokes to secure his state ticket. Travis Meyer carded nines of 42 and 45 to finish seven strokes out of an individual state berth with an 87, while Ayden Wusk fired a 99.

Carson Asche and Hunter Lukes rounded out the Panthers’ scoring with 18-hole rounds of 102 and 105, respectively.

The Class C state tournament tees off at Elks Country Club in Columbus on Tuesday, May 23 with first-round action. Play will resume the following day for the second and final round. Action on both days is set to begin at 9 a.m.