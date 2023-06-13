HASTINGS — Three coaches and 13 players have been named to the 2023 Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame. They will be inducted during ceremonies to be held Saturday, June 17th at The Tom Osborne Family Sports Complex in Hastings.

The Hall of Fame is presented by the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association and sponsored by Cornerstone Bank. The induction ceremony will be held at halftime of the 46th annual Sertoma Eight-Man All-Star Game played at Hastings College. Kickoff for the game will be 6 p.m.

The Class of 2023 includes: Players - Greg Bellamy (Farnam), Bryan Dutcher (Greeley-Wolbach), Ben Eisenhart (Culbertson), Matt Kern (North Loup-Scotia), Troy Kleffner (Spalding Academy), Jerry Liewer (Butte), Casey Lund (Newcastle), Chad Micek (St. Edward), Theron Troxel (Coleridge), Jeff Uher (Dodge), Coaches - Harlin Dormann (Leyton), Dean Filipi (Exeter-Milligan), Neil Woofter (Lewiston). Family Legacy- Tony Hoffman (Spencer), Mike Hoffman and Andy Hoffman (Spencer-Naper).

The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to celebrate the history, growth and success of Nebraska eight-man football. For more information check out the virtual Hall of Fame at nebraskaeightmanfootball.com.

GREG BELLAMY – FARNAM HIGH SCHOOL

As a Tight End, Linebacker, and Kicker, “The Pride of Dawson County” helped lead the Greenbacks to the Eight-Man promised land multiple times in the mid-1970’s. In an era before the state playoffs, undefeated Farnam High School was crowned Eight-Man State Champions for both Greg’s freshman (1972) and junior (1974) seasons. During his highly-decorated athletic career, he was selected as a 1st Team All-Conference and 1st Tam All-Area player on numerous occasions, as well as being named 1st Team All-State Tight-End and Kicker following the 1974 and 1975 football seasons. Greg was also selected to play in the 1976 Nebraska Shrine Bowl- an extremely rare honor for any 8-Man player in that era- and a true reflection of the level of his talents. After graduating high school, he went on to play college football as a walk-on at the University of Nebraska. Greg’s fondest memories revolve around being in a small town/small school that allowed himself and all of the great athletes and teammates that he was surrounded by to realize big-time achievements. The NEMFCA is honored to welcome him into the Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

COACH HARLIN DORMANN – LEYTON HIGH SCHOOL

Coach Dormann dedicated 27 years of his life to coaching Nebraska Eight Man Football. Beginning in 1979, he took the combined strength of former rivals Dalton and Gurley to mold one of the premier Eight-Man powers of the Western Panhandle- The Leyton Warriors. It didn’t take long for his new team to make its’ mark, as Harlin compiled a spectacular career record of 178 wins to only 66 losses. Over the years, he would lead the Warriors to 11 state playoff appearances, with two of those teams reaching the state semi-finals (1989 & 1992). Coach Dormann’s many honors included: being selected as the All-Region Eight-Man Coach of the Year, being an assistant coach in the 2nd Annual Eight Man All-Star Game in 1979, and then being named the head coach of the West All-Stars in 1980. Over the years, 18 of his players competed in the All-Star Game, with 2 of them being honored as the game’s most valuable player. When talking about his program, Coach Dormann often said: “Hopefully the kids learned something in football, and not just because they won- the winning is just the icing on the cake.” The NEMFCA is honored to induct him into his rightful place in the 2023 Eight-Man Hall of Fame.