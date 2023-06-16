Theron hit the “Eight-Man Trifecta” as an All-Star player, coach, and also serving as an NEMFCA Officer. His 8-Man football journey began in Coleridge in the 1990’s where he became a multiple time All-Conference and 1st Team All-State selection. Theron anchored both sides of the line of scrimmage while leading the Bulldogs to 4 straight state playoff appearances. He was selected to play in the 1995 All-Star game and then went on to proudly represent Nebraska Eight Man as a walk-on at UNL. After college, he took a teaching job in Adams and was later named Freeman’s Head Football Coach. While at the helm, Coach Troxel led the Falcons to 55 wins, 7 playoff appearances, and was able to coach 6 all-state players, while also sending 4 of them to play in the All-Star Game. In that same span, Theron served the NEMFCA as an officer and designed the association’s original website- an undertaking that required an incredible amount of research and effort. In the summer of 2013, he was honored as an assistant coach for the East All-Stars and fondly looks back on his 20-plus years in the Eight Man ranks, including the life-long friendships that were built with players, coaches, and fans. For his contributions as both an Eight Man Football player and coach, the NEMFCA is honored to now welcome him into the Hall of Fame Class of 2023.