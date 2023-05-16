YORK – Next Tuesday the Norris Titans and the York Dukes will open their pursuit of a Class B State Golf championship at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.

On Tuesday at the York Country Club, 18-holes was not enough to decide the Class B-3 District as it took three holes of sudden death before York prevailed on the third hole.

York freshman Jaxson Hinze was the star of the day for the Dukes as he shot a three-under 67, which included a birdie on the par three 16th and an eagle on the par-four 272 yard No. 17 hole.

“I can’t put into words how impressive it is for a freshman to step up in districts and break our school record by three shots,” said York head coach Dan Malleck. “He is so polished and so fearless.”

It was on the third hole of a sudden death playoff where the Dukes ended the Titans' undefeated season and built some momentum for next week’s state tournament.

York held a one-shot lead going to 18 in regulation, but Emmanuel Jensen’s tee-shot left him with a tough shot where he had to keep the ball low and under the trees. Jensen’s shot raced over the green and about 25 yards to the backside near the No. 16 tee-off. His third shot came up short and his fourth was chip that left him about a four-foot putt to save bogey.

Norris’ Carson Thuber was on the green laying three and if he parred he'd forc Jensen to make the four-footer to send the two teams to sudden death.

Thuber dropped a 20-foot putt for par and Jensen followed him and the playoff was on.

Jensen fired a 77 and Elijah Jensen a 78 while senior Ryan Seevers was 10-over with an 80.

The playoff featured both teams top four golfers, with the best team score the winner of the sudden death format.

Seevers sank a short birdie putt on No. 1 to send the head-to-head battle to the second hole.

Norris looked to have an advantage on the second hole as they had two balls within 15-foot for birdie on the green and York was short on all four tee-shots. Norris’ other two shots were off the green and both of those golfers double bogeyed, while York took four bogeys and the match went on.

It was the third playoff hole where the Dukes finally ended the long day.

“What an amazing day. Norris was going for a perfect season where they had won every single tournament,” explained Malleck. “There were times on the first two playoff holes where it wasn’t looking good but the guys kept battling and were able to get it done on the third hole. Honestly several of our guys didn’t have their best stuff today, but that three-under 67 healed some wounds.”

York, Norris and Waverly all qualified for the team championships next week in Gering.

York and Norris ended the day tied at 302, while Waverly fired a 323, fourth place went to Crete with a 333 and rounding out the top five teams was Aurora with a 346.