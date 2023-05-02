SCHUYLER – The Central Conference Track and Field meet was moved up this year to accommodate the move of the district track meet schedule to Tuesday of next week.

Class B teams are scheduled to compete Wednesday, May 17, and Thursday, May 18, at the state meet, and the district move was to allow teams a week to get ready.

On Tuesday the Central Conference gathered in Schuyler for the 2023 conference meet and the teams were greeted by a cool start and windy conditions.

Northwest won the team title with 116 points. Lexington was second with 94 and Lakeview third with 85.

The York Dukes finished with 23 points and took eighth place in the nine team field.

The Dukes distance runners had the most success on Tuesday as both seniors Colin Pinneo and Gabe Zarraga placed in both the 1600 and 3200 meter events.

In the 3200, Pinneo was clocked at 10:07.64 and finished third, while Zarraga broke the tape at 10:37.50 and took home a fifth place medal.

The same two runners placed in the 1600 meter run as Pinneo was fourth with 4:49.75 and taking fifth was Zarraga with a time of 4:52.88.

The two events accounted for 14 of the Dukes 23 points.

In the shot put, senior Jude Collingham had a throw of 49-2 and that was good for a third place effort.

In the pole vault, freshman Brayden Wegrzyn cleared a height of 12-2 and that earned him a fifth place and two team points.

The final points came in the discus where senior Dalton Snodgrass uncorked a throw of 134-00 and he took sixth place and added to the Dukes point total.

This was the final meet of the regular season and Class B teams will head to their district destinations on Tuesday, May 9. York will compete in the B-5 at Holdrege High School with action getting underway at 10 a.m.

Teams in the B-5 include: Adams Central, Aurora, Broken Bow, Central City, Hastings, Holdrege, Minden, Northwest, St. Paul, and York.