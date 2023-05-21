OMAHA - Savannah Horne had a day to remember Saturday afternoon at the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships, as the Centennial junior swept the state titles in the 100-and-200-meter dashes.

Horne clocked in at 12.54 seconds in the 100 to edge Shelby-Rising City's Liberty Baker and Ella Gardner of Superior, who finished second and third, respectively. In the 200, Horne surged late to cross the line in 25.74 seconds, about two-tenths of a second faster than runner-up Gardner and three-tenths quicker than Bishop Neumann's Kerstyn Chapek, who placed third.

Horne is the Centennial girls' eighth and ninth state champion all-time and the Broncos' first since 2007. She's also the school's first female athlete to win two individual titles in the same year and the first to win gold in either sprint.

More cover of Horne's titles and a recap of other area athletes' performances will run online Sunday afternoon and in Tuesday's print edition.