All-star weekend wraps up seven area prep careers

YORK – When recent York graduates Mattie Pohl and Destiny Shepherd lace up their shoes and hit the basketball court this winter, the friends will do so as in-state rivals – Pohl donning the orange and black of the Doane Tigers, Shepherd the blue and white of the Concordia Bulldogs.

Before then, however, the former Dukes will suit up as teammates one final time this weekend for a pair of all-star basketball games to cap their high school careers.

Friday night, the duo will take to the hardwood in Beatrice for the Southeast Nebraska all-star game sponsored by Southeast Community College. The next day, they’ll head west to Grand Island for the Striv all-star basketball games at GICC.

“A few weeks ago we got notified, and I was super excited about it,” Pohl said. “I know it’s a pretty big deal, so I thought it would be a great experience for me.”

Both Shepherd and Pohl said they spent some time in the gym to hone their form for this week, where they’ll practice a couple of times as a team before the games tip off.

“I think it’ll be super fun to play back-to-back games because I’m also going to be playing with Mattie and we’ve obviously been playing with each other forever, so it won’t be as bad,” Shepherd said. “I’ve been preparing myself, but it’s just like a tournament day in club basketball or in-season where we play back-to-back days, so it’s not something that’s new to me.”

The former Dukes won’t be alone this weekend, as they’re two of seven area athletes selected to one of the three SCC all-star games. In the girls basketball game, Fillmore Central’s Abby Nichols will join them on the hardwood.

“It’s really cool to be selected for something like this and get to play one last game with girls I know and have played against my whole high school career,” she said. “I think it’s going to be really fun.”

The Panthers’ Isaiah Lauby and Heartland’s Trajan Arbuck will suit up for the boys basketball game to close the night. Each of the five area athletes competing at the SCC all-star games Friday were also selected to the Striv all-star roster and will play Saturday at GICC.

“For both games I am just going to go out there and have fun,” Lauby said. “Having back to back games is going to be tough but it won’t be as hard because I know that these are going to be two great experiences.”

While the area hoopsters take to the hardwood in Grand Island, Exeter-Milligan graduates Cameran Jansky and Emma Olsen will travel to Beatrice for the SCC all-star volleyball game after competing in the CRC-GRC all-star volleyball game Friday night at Cross County. Last week, the Timberwolf teammates capped their hoops careers with the CRC-GRC all-star girls basketball game.

“Playing, especially in the CRC, is such an honor because we get to play those girls, sometimes more than once in a season,” Olsen said. When we’re finally able to all play together, it’s a whole different experience. I was fortunate enough to have a pretty great group. We really all clicked and we had a lot of fun.”

Each of the seven area athletes selected to a SCC all-star team earned the honor with standout play during their senior seasons. Shepherd and Pohl both played key roles in the Dukes’ run to the state tournament. In a district final win over Northwest, Shepherd’s defense on Vikings leading scorer Riley Rice and Pohl’s late 3-pointer proved to be equally massive.

Shepherd dished out a team-high 3.4 assists per game and finished second on the team in scoring, averaging 8.8 points a night while connecting at a 34% clip from the floor. Pohl averaged 7.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and a team-high 1.8 steals per game for the Dukes. The senior shot 35% from the floor and was York’s top foul shooter, where she hit at a 77% clip at the charity stripe.

“It’s just leaving a legacy so people know my name, know I’m a hard worker and that I worked hard to deserve to play in one of these games,” Pohl said when asked what the all-star nods meant to her.

“It means a lot to me because I know I’ve worked hard in my career, and it’s always been a goal of mine to be playing in the all-star games,” Shepherd added. “I know past players I’ve played with have got to play in these games. It’s just an honor to play in them, especially to end my high school career.”

Nichols poured in 9.4 points a night for Fillmore Central as a senior while shooting 33% from the floor and 64% from the foul line, and she averaged 4.3 boards, 2.4 steals and 2.2 assists per game.

“It’s really cool,” she said of the all-star selections. “It’s definitely something I wouldn’t have expected maybe as a freshman, but it’s something that is cool to talk about and get to do, ending your basketball career as an all-star and play in these games. It’s going to be really fun.”

Lauby racked up 15.6 points per game during his senior season, good for fifth on the final area leaderboard. He also tied for eighth in the area with six rebounds a night and shot 35% from the floor and 66% at the line.

“To be selected to an all-star game is special to me,” Lauby said. “It shows that my work and dedication has paid off. It shows that my coaches and families drive and commitment to me has also paid off.”

Arbuck – who was unavailable for comment – notched 12.5 points, 4.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game to help Heartland reach the district finals. The senior connected on 43% of his field goals and 72% of his free throws.

On the volleyball court, Jansky and Olsen formed a dynamic senior duo for Exeter-Milligan, which won the CRC en route to a state tournament berth. Olsen racked up 706 set assists to finish with 2,438 for her prep career. She also notched 233 digs, 43 blocks and 32 ace serves.

When asked about what the all-star selections meant to her, Olsen said she was happy to participate.

“It means a lot. I was glad I was able to participate – especially the basketball one – one last time since I’ll be going onto the next level in volleyball,” she said. “Just to cap it off for high school, it was pretty bittersweet.”

Jansky turned in a breakout senior campaign for the Timberwolves, hammering 391 kills on a .334 hitting percentage to break the program’s single-season kills record. She crushed 55 aces, notched 84 blocks and tallied 294 digs.

Both Jansky and Olsen were unanimous Class D first-team all-state selections in the Journal Star and World-Herald.

“It feels really good, knowing that all my hard work has paid off,” Jansky said of the all-star honors. “Getting selected to play in these all-star games just means a lot.”

By the end of the weekend, all seven athletes will close the book on their high school careers and prepare for the next chapter of their lives in the fall. Pohl and Shepherd will continue their basketball careers at Doane and Concordia, respectively, while Olsen will suit up for Nebraska Wesleyan volleyball and Jansky will compete for the Midland track and field team.

The quartet will focus on one sport in college, but all four – each of whom were multi-sport athletes in high school – said they were considering continuing to play their other sports in intramural or rec leagues. Nichols, who’s heading to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to major in elementary education and won’t play competitively in college, likewise isn’t ready to hang up the cleats entirely.

When asked to reflect on their high school careers, each of the seven athletes expressed appreciation and gratitude to their coaches, teammates and family for their support through the years while pushing them to continue improving.

“I just know that I’ve gone through a lot of personal growth and continue to grow further over the summer,” Jansky said. “Strive for perfection, that’s what I’ve always tried to do.”

Many also recalled several lessons they learned through sports they can apply as the next stage of their life begins.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Nichols said. “Don’t take things so seriously, have fun, live in the moment and appreciate everything because someday you’ll be graduated and you won’t have another opportunity to play high school basketball. I think it’s important to live in the moment and not wish away time.”

Olsen and Jansky will take the volleyball court together as teammates Friday night for the CRC-GRC all-star volleyball game, but the longtime friends are on opposite rosters for Saturday’s SCC all-star game in Beatrice.

According to Olsen, they were both “a little bit disappointed because I wanted to go set her one last time and play with her one last time,” but the duo also expressed excitement for the opportunity to compete against a close friend after years of donning the same jersey.

“I don’t think we’ve ever been on opposite sides of the net other than practice, so I think that’ll be good for us,” Jansky said.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Pohl and Shepherd were both eager to take to the hardwood as teammates one last time before they square off against each other in college. Pohl noted the duo have a close bond, formed through years of playing together at the club and high school level.

“We always want to make each other better,” she said. “We’re super competitive people and we always want to win, so we have that drive to be better.”

“Mattie and I have always been super close,” Shepherd added. “We’ve always had a good connection. It’ll be good to play together one more time before we have to play against each other.”