All-Southern Nebraska Conference teams announced

UTICA – Centennial’s Jake Bargen earned a Southern Nebraska Conference first team selection, while four other players were selected among both the second and third teams.

Milford and Fairbury led the conference with four selections apiece, while Centennial, Heartland and Sandy Creek garnered three each.

Overall the conference had four teams complete the year with winning records. Just Milford and Heartland made it to a district final.

Heartland lost to eventual Class C-2 runner-up GICC 61-41 and Milford dropped a 70-60 decision to Ogallala. Heartland ended the year with a 15-9 record and Milford led the way with a 21-6 mark.

Centennial went 16-8 and Sandy Creek was 15-10. The Broncos won the SNC Basketball Tournament on their home floor against Sandy Creek.

Bargen was joined on the first team by Milford seniors Seth Stutzman and Jaxon Weyland, Sandy Creek senior Joshua Shaw and the only freshman selected, Sam Souerdyke at Thayer Central.

Bargen put up 19.3 points per game, shot 47% from the field, 38% on 3-point shots and knocked down 74% of his free throws. He scored 37 points in the Broncos’ SNC championship game and also had 34 points in a road game at Centura.

The area placed two local players on the second team. Fillmore Central senior Isaiah Lauby and Heartland junior Trev Peters joined Ethan Smith a Fairbury senior, Micah Biltoft a Sandy Creek senior and Milford senior Micah Hartwig.

Lauby led the Panthers in scoring at 15.6 points per game and was also active on the boards at six rebounds a night.His best offensive night was 25 points against Tri-County, the same night he canned five 3-pointers.

Peters led the Huskies in scoring at 18.2 points, shot 49% from the field and 38% on 3-point attempts. He was also solid at the free throw line with 99 of 143 for 66%.

Third team selections included Centennial junior Maj Nisly, Heartland senior Trajan Arbuck, David City junior Caden Denker, Fairbury junior Jax Biehl and Sutton senior Colton Haight.

Nisly came on strong offensively late in the year averaging 11.1 points over his final nine games. He ended the season putting up seven points per game overall. Arbuck scored at a 12.5 per game clip and distributed 83 assists.

Honorable Mention

Centennial-Lane Zimmer

David City-Brock Dubbs

Fairbury-Zane Grizzle

Fillmore Central- Keegan Theobald

Heartland- Kale Wetjen

Milford-Cabe Schluckebier

Sandy Creek-Hayden Shuck

Superior-Dane Miller, Jesse Herndon

Thayer Central-Duncan Wiedel

Wilber-Clatonia-Mason Combs