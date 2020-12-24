All-Area Girls Basketball Stats Leaders

YORK – With just about one month of the 2020-21 girls basketball season in the books, two area players who were not on the court last year for their varsity teams have stepped to the forefront of the scoring leaders’ list.

McCool Junction’s McKenna Yates is second in both scoring with a 17.2 average and 3-point field goal percentage, and is in the top five in both steals and assists. Cross County’s Shyanne Anderson is fifth in scoring average at 15 points per game.

Two of the more impressive sets of numbers come from York junior Masa Scheierman, who is averaging a double-double while leading the YNT coverage area with 11.8 rebounds and 10.2 points. The junior post has also blocked 20 shots and is in the top five in field-goal percentage with 23 of 47 shots falling for a .489 percentage.

Cross County senior Erica Stratman is averaging a double-double as well with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Fillmore Central’s Lexi Theis, a junior, is the area’s leading scorer at 17.8 points per game. Theis set a career mark last week with a 30-point game in a win over Thayer Central. The junior is also fourth in rebounding at 7.3 per game and fifth in field-goal percentage, making 40-of-82 for a .488 percentage.