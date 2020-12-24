All-Area Girls Basketball Stats Leaders

YORK – With just about one month of the 2020-21 girls basketball season in the books, two area players who were not on the court last year for their varsity teams have stepped to the forefront of the scoring leaders’ list.
McCool Junction’s McKenna Yates is second in both scoring with a 17.2 average and 3-point field goal percentage, and is in the top five in both steals and assists. Cross County’s Shyanne Anderson is fifth in scoring average at 15 points per game.
Two of the more impressive sets of numbers come from York junior Masa Scheierman, who is averaging a double-double while leading the YNT coverage area with 11.8 rebounds and 10.2 points. The junior post has also blocked 20 shots and is in the top five in field-goal percentage with 23 of 47 shots falling for a .489 percentage.
Cross County senior Erica Stratman is averaging a double-double as well with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Fillmore Central’s Lexi Theis, a junior, is the area’s leading scorer at 17.8 points per game. Theis set a career mark last week with a 30-point game in a win over Thayer Central. The junior is also fourth in rebounding at 7.3 per game and fifth in field-goal percentage, making 40-of-82 for a .488 percentage.
York’s Destiny Shepherd is leading the area in 3-point percentage with 8-of-16 makes for 50 percent, and Nebraska Lutheran’s Sophia Helwig, a junior, is racking up an impressive 7.8 steals per game.
Hampton junior Zaya Stuart has been money at the free-throw line with 15-of-18 for 83 percent, while her teammate, senior Lexie Wolinski, is mentioned in five of the seven stat departments including assists, which she leads with a 4.3-per-game average.
Cross County junior Josi Noble is shooting 63 percent from the field with 19-of-30 makes, which includes 3-pointers.
These stats do not include Tuesday night’s games. As of Monday, Dec. 21, Exeter-Milligan, Centennial and York remain undefeated.
Below are the stat leaders in seven different categories.
Scoring Average (Top 10)
1. Lexi Theis JR. Fillmore Central 17.8
2. McKenna Yates FR. McCool Junction 17.2
3. Maddie Portwine SR. York 15.8
4. Kate Hirschfeld SR. Centennial 15.6
5. Shyanne Anderson FR. Cross County 15.0
6. Erica Stratman SR. Cross County 13.6
7. Lexie Wolinski SR. Hampton 11.6
8. Jackie Schelkopf SR. Fillmore Central 11.3
9. Destiny Shepherd JR. York 11.0
10. Cameran Jansky JR. Exeter-Milligan 10.7
Rebounds Average (Top 5)
1. Masa Scheierman JR York 11.8
2. Erica Stratman SR. Cross County 10.0
3. Zaya Stuart JR. Hampton 9.1
4. Lexi Theis JR. Fillmore Central 7.3
5. Cameran Jansky JR. Exeter-Milligan 6.9
Field-Goal Percentage
1. Josi Noble JR. Cross County 19-30 .633
2. Kate Hirschfeld SR. Centennial 28-56 .500
Destiny Shepherd JR. York 21-42 .500
4. Masa Scheierman JR. York 23-47 .489
5. Lexi Theis JR. Fillmore Central 40-82 .488
3-Point Percentage (at least 15 attempts)
1. Destiny Shepherd JR. York 8-16 .500
2. McKenna Yates FR. McCool Junction 15-40 .375
3. Lexie Wolinski SR. Hampton 6-17 .353
4. Olivia Johnson SR. McCool Junction 6-21 .286
5. Jackie Schelkopf SR. Fillmore Central 10-36 .277
Free-Throw Percentage (at least 15 attempts)
1. Zaya Stuart JR. Hampton 15-18 .833
2. Maddie Portwine SR. York 18-25 .720
3. Ashley Schulz SR. McCool Junction 11-16 .688
4. Rorie Loveland SR. Hampton 20-30 .666
5. Lexie Wolinski SR. Hampton 21-34 .618
Steals Per Game
1. Sophia Helwig JR. Nebraska Lutheran 7.9
2. Jaiden Papik SR. Exeter-Milligan 4.9
3. Lexie Wolinski SR. Hampton 4.6
4. Cortlyn Schaefer SR. Cross County 4.2
McKenna Yates FR. McCool Junction 4.2
Assists Per Game
1. Lexie Wolinski SR. Hampton 4.3
2. Cortlyn Schaefer SR. Cross County 3.4
Maddie Portwine SR. York 3.4
4. McKenna Yates FR. McCool Junction 3.0
5. Jaiden Papik SR. Exeter-Milligan 2.7