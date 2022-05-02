Alexander's goal in OT pushes Dukes past Aurora in B-7 soccer

YORK – Twice during the regular season, the York Dukes welcomed the Aurora Huskies to their home turf and handed them a pair of losses. York earned its first win of the season with a 3-0 victory against Aurora on March 19 and followed it up with a shootout victory over the Huskies a couple days later.

Amid dreary, blustery conditions Saturday, the two rivals squared off for the third time – this time in the B-7 subdistrict opener with the season on the line for both teams.

In the end, 80 minutes was not enough to separate the two schools as they went to overtime for the second time this season deadlocked at one goal apiece. The score remained knotted at one-all 10 minutes later and a penalty kick shootout loomed on the horizon.

In the second overtime period, however, York junior Jaxson Alexander found the back of the net on a shot to put the Dukes on top for the first time all game. The cushion held down the stretch and the Dukes advanced to take on Northwest on Tuesday afternoon.

“Well the weather was actually insidious,” York head coach Matt Maltsberger said after the game. “That was the worst weather we’ve played in by far. We played just well enough to win, which as you get into districts is all you can ask for. I don’t think we played our best soccer, but we played just good enough.”

York bombarded the Aurora net with shots in the first half but had nothing to show for it, as the Huskies carried a 1-0 lead into the halftime break. The Dukes continued their assault on net in the second half as the opening 10 minutes of the period were played almost exclusively on the Huskies’ side of the soccer pitch.

Yet as the clock dwindled down, York had nothing to show for their efforts and the scoreboard still read 1-nil in favor of Aurora.

Near the midpoint of the second half, however, the Dukes finally broke through when junior Bryson Benjamin buried a shot past Huskies goalkeeper Devin Otto and into the back of the net for an equalizer.

Both teams had chances to add a second goal down the stretch, but when the buzzer sounded at the conclusion of the 80th minute both sides remained deadlocked at one apiece. When neither side scored in the first 10-minute overtime period, a penalty kick shootout seemed imminent.

However, Alexander had other plans. Early in the second period of OT, the Dukes’ junior beat Otto on a shot and found nothing but nylon in the back of the goal. Alexander’s breakthrough gave York their first lead of the game, and the cushion held down the stretch.

After 100 minutes of soccer, the scoreboard read York 2, Aurora 1 and the Dukes had completed the three-game season sweep of the Huskies.

The victory kept York’s season alive and set up a rematch at Northwest. The Vikings defeated the Dukes 1-0 in the regular season.

York officially held a 34-10 edge in shots, but most of the shots weren’t serious scoring chances as the Dukes recorded only 13 shots on goal.

Alexander alone singlehandedly outshot Aurora 11-10, while Andrew VanGomple notched six shots. Benjamin and Malachi Coppinger added five shots apiece for York.

The Dukes improved to 6-8 on the year and kept their season alive to fight another day. The team’s rematch with Northwest was originally scheduled for Monday afternoon in Grand Island, but rain pushed the game back a day. The new kickoff time is set for 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“I’m very proud of our boys,” Maltsberger said. “Early in the game after dominating shots on goal, you could sense the frustration of having shot after shot, but they really learned how to push through that.”