Albion's offensive fireworks doom York Fusion

Wright homers in the fifth for York’s only run

HASTINGS - An early pitchers’ duel between Albion’s Averie Luettel and York Fusion’s 16-U’s Lauryn Mattox did not end well for the York girls in the opening round of the Class C state softball tournament in Hastings at the Bill Smith Softball Complex.

York and Albion were knotted at 0-0 through three frames with both Luettel and Mattox in control of the game.

Albion broke through with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and added three more in the fifth. Four in the bottom of the sixth ended the game via the eight-run rule 9-1.

York was scheduled to play again on Friday at 7:45 p.m. against the loser of the North Platte Belles and the Ponca 16-18s.

York answered Albion’s two runs in the fourth with a solo homer off the bat of Megan Wright with two outs in the top of the fifth.

York’s offense could not get going as they finished with just four hits, two by Ellie Peterson as she ripped a single in both the second and fourth innings.

Other than Wright’s bomb, the only other York hit came off the bat of Sierra Rasmussen in the third. York only had two base runners on one time and that came in the second when Peterson singled and Kynli Combs reached on a fielder’s choice.

In the Albion fifth the big blow came off the bat of Payton Sullivan as she blasted a three-run home run to make it 5-1. Sullivan also ended the game when the drawn in York infield could not make a play on a hard ground ball past shortstop.

Mattox pitched 5 1/3 innings. She allowed nine hits and nine runs, five earned. She also recorded three strikeouts.

York’s defense was tagged with four errors while Albion had one.

York Fusion 000 010-1 4 4

Albion 18-U 000 234-9 9 1