Fillmore Central senior Aidan Trowbridge has signed his letter of intent to attend Concordia University in Seward to further his education and wrestle for the Bulldogs. At the signing were (front from left) Kevin Trowbridge (Aidan's Dad), Aidan Trowbridge, Jennifer Trowbridge (Aidan's mom). Back row: Jeff Wusk and Alex Moses (assistant wrestling coaches at Fillmore Central), Parker Trowbridge (Aidan's brother), Tyree Cox (Concordia wrestling head coach), Ryan Komenda (head Panther wrestling coach), Adam Wallin and Thomas Jones (assistant wrestling coaches at Fillmore Central).
Aidan Trowbridge will wrestle at Concordia
