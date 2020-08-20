UTICA – Centennial football head coach Evan Klanecky said it was a great feeling to get back on the practice field and that he felt blessed his players were able to get workouts in this summer.
He also added; “at some point we have to get some pads on and start playing football.”
The Broncos were doing just that on Wednesday afternoon in Utica. Sounds of pads popping were coming from the practice fields behind Centennial Public School.
It should be an interesting season for Klanecky and his staff. Centennial finished 6-4 last year and earned a spot in the Class C-2 playoffs, which turned some heads in this state considering the large number of starters who had to be replaced from the 2018 squad that won a state title. The Broncos made the playoffs despite going through a youth movement of sorts.
Several sophomores started both ways and at positions where younger, less experienced players aren’t supposed to do well – in the trenches. The offensive line was built of four sophomores – Jayden Hartshorn (6-foot, 210 pounds), Carson Prochaska (6-2, 230), Carson Fehlhafer (6-1, 275) and Sam Payne (6-3, 205) – and one senior in Justin Slawnyk, who hadn’t played since his freshman year due to a shoulder injury.
That line helped pave the way for a 1,000-yard rusher in the now-departed Davon Brees and protected a first-time starting quarterback in Cooper Gierhan. Now juniors, Hartshorn will likely start at right tackle this fall while Fehlhafer will be at center.
“They’re both tough kids that did well as sophomore starting linemen,” Klanecky said of Hartshorn and Fehlhafer. “They move quickly and, pound for pound, are really strong kids.”
Centennial’s offense averaged 27.9 points and 338.4 total yards per game, rushing for 193.3 and passing for 145.1. The Broncos scored 30 or more points in six games.
“I hold last year’s team in just as high regard as I have for any team in my 11 years at Centennial,” Klanecky said. “They had a lot on their shoulders to be the first team back from a 13-0 state championship team. For that team to go 6-3 and advance to the playoffs was really special. They didn’t want to be the group that dropped the ball and worked tirelessly to make sure they got things done.”
Those same sophomores last year did well on the defensive front, too. Centennial’s defense allowed 20.6 points per game. During the Broncos’ four-game winning streak at the end of the regular season, they gave up an average of just 18 points each game, which helped Centennial seal its spot in the playoffs.
Hartshorn, a middle linebacker, was a big part of the defense as he racked up 80 tackles on the season, second-most on the team. Fehlhafer, who started at defensive tackle, was third on the team with 40 stops. Now in their junior campaigns, the potential for another strong season is there.
“Hartshorn has a great knack for the ball. He just goes out and plays football,” Klanecky said. “Carson has great quickness off the ball with great hands and would be on my top-five list of players who have progressed so fast to become great players. He’ll play at an all-state level this year. They’re both very hardworking and very coachable.”
With Hartshorn and Fehlhafer leading the groups up front, many eyes will be on the 6-1, 200-pound Geirhan to see what he can do in his senior season.
Gierhan, a dual-threat in Klanecky’s power spread offense, recorded nearly 1,800 total yards last season, throwing for 1,428 yards and nine touchdowns while also rushing for 367 and nine scores. Gierhan likely would’ve seen the field as a sophomore, but an injury kept him out for the whole season.
“In our offense he’s reading someone every single play to know what to do, run or pass,” Klanecky said. “This takes a lot of reps and that’s what he got last year. In terms of our run game, Cooper is a powerful runner and runs the inside zone and some of our counter read plays well. The year of experience he had with all of the mesh work we do in the backfield will make him that much better.
“Above all, Cooper is a gamer. He’s very poised, and no matter the situation he stays balanced and has a great attitude. He has the perfect mentality and maturity you look for in a high school quarterback.”
Gierhan is also the quarterback of the defense at free safety. He had 38 tackles and two interceptions.
“Between what he does on offense and defense he’s progressing so well on coverage and having a better football IQ,” Klanecky said. “At the end of the day he’s not afraid to stick his nose in on the run and play downhill and fast.”
A football guy through and through, Klanecky didn’t go the whole summer without the sport he loves. He was an assistant coach for the South in July’s Shrine Bowl.
Klanecky knows how important football is to the kids.
“I really feel that we’re doing the right thing for these young men by, first off, taking precautions, but also by giving them the opportunity to be together and play the game they love,” he said. “There are so many other things taught through football than just the game, and it was a blast to get back coaching.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.