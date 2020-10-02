After slow start, Hastings’ big-play offense shines at East Hill

YORK — After a promising first quarter, the floodgates opened on the York Dukes Friday night as they hosted the No. 1-rated team in Class B, the Hastings Tigers.
Behind the play of its tough and play-making defense, York led 7-3 early in the second quarter. But the Jarrett Synek-led Tigers wound up scoring 28 unanswered points that included a couple pick-sixes along the way to a 38-20 win. Synek finished his night passing for 181 yards and three touchdowns of 7, 51 and 37 yards.
York head coach Glen Snodgrass said the game turned out very similar to the last three — the Dukes play solid football in the first and fourth quarters, but the middle two are where the problems happen.
Friday night was no different.
In the first and fourth, York outscored Hastings 7-3. In the second and third, Hastings outscored the Dukes 35-13.
“The second and third are just our Achilles’ heel. You can point to four or five big plays in every one of those games in the middle quarters that just kill us,” Snodgrass said. “I’m walking away from this game thinking we hung right there with the No. 1 team in the state. If you take away about four plays we could’ve beat them.”
The Dukes’ defense held Hastings in check for the opening 12 minutes. After holding the Tigers to a 30-yard field goal on their first drive, York forced a punt and a fumble on Hastings’ next two.
York linebacker Chase Cotton recovered the loose ball on the Tiger 36-yard line. The Dukes took advantage of the turnover when senior quarterback Jake Erwin busted through the defense for a 16-yard touchdown run on a fourth-and-2.
But Synek, who came into the game with 18 touchdown passes and four rushing scores, and his high-powered spread offense found a groove in the second quarter. The senior quarterback threw two touchdown passes of 7 and 51 yards to Austin Nauert and Braden Kalvelage, respectively.
The Tigers’ second-quarter scoring run soon stretched to 21 unanswered after the Synek-to-Kalvelage connection. On York’s ensuing drive, Erwin was pressured in the pocket and his pass was picked off by Hastings linebacker Landon Jacobus, who returned the interception to the end zone for about 40 yards to put the Tigers on top 24-7 with around one minute before halftime.
The pick-six reared its ugly head once more to start the third, as Erwin was again pressured and tried to throw the ball away. This time, Hastings’ Zaide Weidner hauled in the pass and raced 37 yards for the score.
Just like that, York trailed 31-7.
York went on an all-run scoring drive next — which was capped by a physical 4-yard touchdown run from Wyatt Collingham, his second of the season — but the Dukes has too much of an uphill climb. Collingham had the lone score of the fourth, a 1-yard run after bolting for a 55-yarder the play before. He rushed for a team-high 111 yards on 11 carries while Erwin added 62 yards on the ground.
York rushed for 247 yards and passed for 50 while Hastings threw for 176 and rushed for 155.
“We need to find a way to put together four quarters and win those big downs, because right now we’re losing big downs in the middle of the game,” Snodgrass said.
York travels to Grand Island to play Northwest (3-3), which beat Seward 24-17 on Friday night.
York (2-4) 0 7 6 7 — 20
At Hastings (6-0) 3 21 14 0 — 38
H: Breyer Menke 30 field goal
Y: Jake Erwin 16 run (Thomas Ivey kick)
H: Austin Nauert 7 pass from Jarrett Synek (Menke kick)
H: Braden Kalvelage 51 pass from Synek (Menke kick)
H: Landon Jacobus 40 pick-six (Menke kick)
H: Zaide Weidner 37 pick-six (Menke kick)
Y: Wyatt Collingham 4 run (2-point conversion no good)
H: Carson Shoemaker 37 pass from Synek (Menke kick)
Y: Collingham 1 run (Ivey kick)
