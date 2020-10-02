After slow start, Hastings’ big-play offense shines at East Hill

YORK — After a promising first quarter, the floodgates opened on the York Dukes Friday night as they hosted the No. 1-rated team in Class B, the Hastings Tigers.

Behind the play of its tough and play-making defense, York led 7-3 early in the second quarter. But the Jarrett Synek-led Tigers wound up scoring 28 unanswered points that included a couple pick-sixes along the way to a 38-20 win. Synek finished his night passing for 181 yards and three touchdowns of 7, 51 and 37 yards.

York head coach Glen Snodgrass said the game turned out very similar to the last three — the Dukes play solid football in the first and fourth quarters, but the middle two are where the problems happen.

Friday night was no different.

In the first and fourth, York outscored Hastings 7-3. In the second and third, Hastings outscored the Dukes 35-13.

“The second and third are just our Achilles’ heel. You can point to four or five big plays in every one of those games in the middle quarters that just kill us,” Snodgrass said. “I’m walking away from this game thinking we hung right there with the No. 1 team in the state. If you take away about four plays we could’ve beat them.”