After momentum shift, York can’t adjust against Lakeview

YORK — The York Dukes volleyball team entered Tuesday night’s home contest with the Columbus Lakeview Vikings undefeated and No. 5 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class B ratings.
The night got off to a solid start, as York took the first set 25-16 behind seven kills from 6-foot junior Masa Scheierman. But the Vikings didn’t go quietly — they stormed back to win the next three sets by the scores of 25-14, 25-12 and 25-21 to grab a come-from-behind victory.
After that successful start, York head coach Chris Ericson knew the Vikings — a solid volleyball program — wouldn’t be deterred.
“We talked about that after the first set was over, that the same Lakeview team wasn’t coming out of their huddle and that we needed to just continue to stay focused with our gameplan coming in, but they really picked up their defense,” York head coach Chris Ericson said.
Lakeview’s Lilly Rowe unofficially recorded five kills to lead the Vikings to the second-set victory while Katee Korte led the Vikings with five in the third. Both the second and third sets weren’t particularly close.
“We weren’t getting balls to hit the floor and they started attacking over on the outside which caught our defense off guard,” Ericson said. “We weren’t getting good, solid swings. It was just a huge momentum shift and they took us out of our game mentally.”
York bucked the trend in the fourth and made the Vikings sweat a bit toward the end of the set. The Dukes trailed 16-9 midway though but shifted gears and went on a 12-7 run that cut their deficit to 23-21. During that stretch, Scheierman, who came into the contest with a team-high 69 kills and 39 digs, notched three kills and two ace serves while senior Addison Legg had two kills and senior Erin Case one kill. Sophomore Brynn Hirschfeld chipped in with an ace block.
Lakeview got the win after a York serve knocked into the net and the Dukes committed an error.
“We didn’t get the start we wanted in the fourth set but I was happy with our grit and they competed until the end,” Ericson said. “But tonight just wasn’t enough. Lakeview picked up their game and didn’t let down.”
Scheierman finished her night unofficially with 19 kills while Legg chipped in with eight. Erin Case and Dannika Lamberty both had five kills.
York will travel to Wahoo on Saturday morning for the Bishop Neumann Invite.
Lakeview (5-1) 16 25 25 25 — 3
At York (3-1) 25 14 12 21 — 1
Columbus Lakeview at York volleyball 1.JPG
Columbus Lakeview at York volleyball 2.JPG
Columbus Lakeview at York volleyball 3.JPG
Columbus Lakeview at York volleyball 4.JPG
Columbus Lakeview at York volleyball 5.JPG
Columbus Lakeview at York volleyball 6.JPG
Columbus Lakeview at York volleyball 7.JPG
Columbus Lakeview at York volleyball 8.JPG
Columbus Lakeview at York volleyball 9.JPG
Columbus Lakeview at York volleyball 10.JPG
Columbus Lakeview at York volleyball 11.JPG
Columbus Lakeview at York volleyball 12.JPG
Columbus Lakeview at York volleyball 13.JPG
Columbus Lakeview at York volleyball 14.JPG
Columbus Lakeview at York volleyball 15.JPG
Columbus Lakeview at York volleyball 16.JPG
Columbus Lakeview at York volleyball 17.JPG
Columbus Lakeview at York volleyball 18.JPG
Columbus Lakeview at York volleyball 19.JPG
Columbus Lakeview at York volleyball 20.JPG
Columbus Lakeview at York volleyball 21.JPG
Columbus Lakeview at York volleyball 22.JPG
Columbus Lakeview at York volleyball 23.JPG
Columbus Lakeview at York volleyball 24.JPG
Columbus Lakeview at York volleyball 25.JPG
Columbus Lakeview at York volleyball 26.JPG
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!