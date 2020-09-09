After momentum shift, York can’t adjust against Lakeview

YORK — The York Dukes volleyball team entered Tuesday night’s home contest with the Columbus Lakeview Vikings undefeated and No. 5 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class B ratings.

The night got off to a solid start, as York took the first set 25-16 behind seven kills from 6-foot junior Masa Scheierman. But the Vikings didn’t go quietly — they stormed back to win the next three sets by the scores of 25-14, 25-12 and 25-21 to grab a come-from-behind victory.

After that successful start, York head coach Chris Ericson knew the Vikings — a solid volleyball program — wouldn’t be deterred.

“We talked about that after the first set was over, that the same Lakeview team wasn’t coming out of their huddle and that we needed to just continue to stay focused with our gameplan coming in, but they really picked up their defense,” York head coach Chris Ericson said.

Lakeview’s Lilly Rowe unofficially recorded five kills to lead the Vikings to the second-set victory while Katee Korte led the Vikings with five in the third. Both the second and third sets weren’t particularly close.