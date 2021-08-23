Add Keith Staehr to YHS Football HOF inductees

The members will be inducted into the York Football Hall of Fame at halftime of the 2021 season opener against Crete at East Hill Field during a halftime ceremony on Friday, August 27.

Keith Staehr, York High School Class of 1963, was a Nebraska All-State and All- Conference starting quarterback, punter and kick-off returner for the Dukes and also a four year letter winner. Under Head Coach Hank Amend and assistant coach Tex Harvey, Keith led his team to the 1963 Omaha World Herald Class B State Championship and the Central Ten Conference Championship. He was the first York football player inducted into the Shrine Bowl in 1964, and 10 years later became the first person to both play and coach the Shrine Bowl. Other honors for Keith include: 1960-70 Athlete of the Decade for YHS, 25 Year Nebraska Coaching Award, Nebraska Coaches Hall of Fame coach inductee and UNK Athletic Hall of Fame coach and player inductee.