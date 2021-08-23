Add Keith Staehr to YHS Football HOF inductees

YORK - A committee made up of former York football coaches; Warren Washburn, Randy Cordes, Scott Kohmetscher and current head coach Glen Snodgrass sifted through more than 120 years of York football history to select the first Hall of Fame class.
Each member made their mark on York football history.
The York News-Times will feature one of the Hall of Fame members selected along with his bio and photo through next Friday.
The members will be inducted into the York Football Hall of Fame at halftime of the 2021 season opener against Crete at East Hill Field during a halftime ceremony on Friday, August 27.
Keith Staehr (1963)
Keith Staehr, York High School Class of 1963, was a Nebraska All-State and All- Conference starting quarterback, punter and kick-off returner for the Dukes and also a four year letter winner. Under Head Coach Hank Amend and assistant coach Tex Harvey, Keith led his team to the 1963 Omaha World Herald Class B State Championship and the Central Ten Conference Championship. He was the first York football player inducted into the Shrine Bowl in 1964, and 10 years later became the first person to both play and coach the Shrine Bowl. Other honors for Keith include: 1960-70 Athlete of the Decade for YHS, 25 Year Nebraska Coaching Award, Nebraska Coaches Hall of Fame coach inductee and UNK Athletic Hall of Fame coach and player inductee.
Some of Keith’s memorable moments for the Dukes include a 27-13 win over No.1 ranked Crete in 1963. Also, during his senior season, Keith returned an 80-yard kickoff in the waning minutes against Aurora for the game winning touchdown.
Keith is accompanied by his wife, Cynthe; son, Jon; son, Joel and his wife Stephanie and daughters Presley, Kolbie and Blakely; son, Jay and his wife Kim and family Carsen, Ryan, Kaitlyn and Shelby. He would also like to honor and recognize the starting offensive members of the 1963 York football team; Keith Cotner, John Siegel, Bill Roehrs, Dick Dalhgren, Tom Schuessler, Paul Johnston, Jim Nixon, Ron Kranz, Jim Moline and Scott Benhken.
Congratulations to Keith Staehr, Class of 2021 York Football Hall of Fame.