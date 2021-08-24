Add Aaron Goliday to list of YHS football Hall of Famers

YORK - A committee made up of former York football coaches; Warren Washburn, Randy Cordes, Scott Kohmetscher and current head coach Glen Snodgrass sifted through more than 120 years of York football history to select the first Hall of Fame class.

Each member made their mark on York football history.

The York News-Times will feature one of the Hall of Fame members selected along with his bio and photo through next Friday.

The members will be inducted into the York Football Hall of Fame at halftime of the 2021 season opener against Crete at East Hill Field during a halftime ceremony on Friday, August 27.

Aaron Golliday (1997-2000)

Aaron Golliday was a four-year letterwinner for the York Dukes football team from 1997-2000 under head coaches Warren Washburn and Randy Cordes. He was All-State honorable mention his junior year in 1996 in both the Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald. During his senior year he was named first team All-State running back (LJS and OWH), Class B Offensive Player of the Year (LJS), OWH Super State punter and York News-Times All-Area captain. He was awarded a scholarship offer from Nebraska from Coach Tom Osborne and had an amazing career as a Husker. Aaron still holds the York High School record for rushing yards in a season with 1,914.