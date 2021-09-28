Adams Central upends Panthers in softball

GENEVA – The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers welcomed the Adams Central Patriots to town Monday evening for their final home softball game of the year. Adams Central exploded for six runs in the fifth inning to break open what had been a 3-3 tie en route to a 10-3 win over the Panthers.

“Adams Central is a really good club that has been on a roll lately,” FCEMF head coach Aaron Lauby said. “We played them very competitively over a seven-inning game. I thought our pitching was solid, we had a few mistakes in the field that cost us, but ultimately we just didn't score enough runs. At this point in the season if you want to win games you have to put up about 10 runs a game.”

The Panthers managed just three runs on seven hits, three of those off the bat of senior Kelsi Gaston. Gaston went 3 for 3 with two doubles, an RBI and a walk in the loss. Kaili Head went 1 for 4 with an RBI double, while Bailey Hafer, Amy Lauby and Lilly Ellison each added a single for the Panthers.

Ashley Braun took the loss for FCEMF in the circle. The freshman tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing eight runs – six earned – on nine hits and two walks with a pair of strikeouts. Ellison tossed 1 1/3 innings of relief and allowed a run on three hits and a walk with a strikeout, while Lauby pitched one relief inning and gave up a run on two hits with two strikeouts.