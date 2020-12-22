Adams Central’s 14 second half turnovers recipe for York win

HASTINGS-After a relative turnover free first half, the Adams Central Patriots got a serious case of the turnover bug in the third quarter and that continued into the fourth quarter.
The York Dukes took advantage of eight miscues by the Patriots over the third eight minutes and rode that momentum plus some timely 3-point shooting from freshman Kiersten Portwine and junior Destiny Shepherd to the 46-37 win in girls Central Conference action.
Adams Central was playing nearly the perfect game against the Dukes over the first two quarters as they held a 28-22 lead.
The Patriots were shooting just under 50 percent (11-24); they were outrebounding York 16-15; they had just two turnovers and held the Dukes to 8 of 26 shooting.
Then the roof caved in on the Patriots with third quarter mistakes that fueled the Dukes offensively to a 13-5 scoring advantage and a 35-33 lead after three quarters.
York (6-0) continued to build their lead in the fourth quarter as the Patriots offense went just 3 of 15 in the second half and missed all three 3-point attempts. After nailing 6 of 8 free throws in the first half, Adams Central was just 3 of 9 over the third and fourth quarters.
The Dukes were 5 of 14 on 3-point shots and 14 of 43 overall. They cashed in 13 of 17 at the free throw line.
In the second half the Patriots had 14 turnovers to eight for the Dukes who finished with 13 and the Patriots had 16.
Both teams threw the ball away a combined seven times over the first two minutes of the second half, but it was York who took advantage while the Patriots struggled offensively.
The Dukes were led in scoring by freshman Kiersten Portwine with 13 and that included 3 of 4 on three-point attempts. Her sister Maddie put up 12 points and junior Mattie Pohl added 10. Pohl was 6 of 6 at the free throw line.
Adams Central was 14 of 39 from the floor and just 1 of 7 on treys.
They were led in scoring by junior Libby Trausch with 12 points, eight of those in the first half, while sophomore Lauryn Scott had seven points.
York out rebounded the Patriots 30-26, 15-10 in the second half.
The Dukes (6-0) will take on the Kearney Catholic Stars at 1:30 p.m. in the Amherst Holiday Tournament which starts on Tuesday, December 29.
York (6-0) 8 14 13 11-46
Adams Central (6-2) 9 19 5 4-37
YRK (46)-Scheierman 3, K. Portwine 13, M. Portwine 12, Shepherd 8, Pohl 10. Totals-14-43 (5-14) 13-17 46.
AC (37)-Babcock 6, Trausch 12, Goodon 6, C.Scott 3, Stroh 1, L. Scott 7, B. Stroh 2. Totals-14-39 (1-7) 9-17 37.