Adams Central’s 14 second half turnovers recipe for York win

HASTINGS-After a relative turnover free first half, the Adams Central Patriots got a serious case of the turnover bug in the third quarter and that continued into the fourth quarter.

The York Dukes took advantage of eight miscues by the Patriots over the third eight minutes and rode that momentum plus some timely 3-point shooting from freshman Kiersten Portwine and junior Destiny Shepherd to the 46-37 win in girls Central Conference action.

Adams Central was playing nearly the perfect game against the Dukes over the first two quarters as they held a 28-22 lead.

The Patriots were shooting just under 50 percent (11-24); they were outrebounding York 16-15; they had just two turnovers and held the Dukes to 8 of 26 shooting.

Then the roof caved in on the Patriots with third quarter mistakes that fueled the Dukes offensively to a 13-5 scoring advantage and a 35-33 lead after three quarters.

York (6-0) continued to build their lead in the fourth quarter as the Patriots offense went just 3 of 15 in the second half and missed all three 3-point attempts. After nailing 6 of 8 free throws in the first half, Adams Central was just 3 of 9 over the third and fourth quarters.