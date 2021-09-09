Adams Central downs Centennial in softball, 13-2

BEAVER CROSSING – Centennial sophomore Cora Hoffschneider’s second inning home run, must have sent a message to the Adams Central offense.

Hoffschneider’s blast that traveled about 246 feet woke up the Patriots as they plated seven runs in the top of the third and went on to the five-inning, 13-2 win over the Broncos.

Centennial (3-13 on the year) hosted the Adams Central Patriots and the York Dukes in a triangular at Beaver Crossing Ball Fields on Thursday night.

In the top of the third, Adams Central’s bats came alive against Centennial starter Samantha Horne who was touched up in the frame with three home runs; two doubles and two singles.

The Patriots’ Taylin Schernikau cranked a two-run homer and that was followed by a solo shot off the bat of Abby Stroh. The AC bats were not done as Macie Wolever also knocked in two runs with a long ball.

Adams Central starter Kate Ludemann allowed just three hits in the win, just one after the second inning.

Adams Central added five runs in the top of the fifth with Brianna Stroh going deep and driving in two runs. Stroh had three hits for the Patriots and Wolever had two as did Carlee Wissing. The Patriots had 13 hits overall.