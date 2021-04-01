 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ackerson, Wilshusen win for Storm on a blustery day
0 comments
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Ackerson, Wilshusen win for Storm on a blustery day

High Plains, Lutheran girls compete at Osceola

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Emily Ackerson

Emily Ackerson stepped into the ring and won the Osceola Invite discus for High Plains on Wednesday. Ackerman’s winning toss soared 87-2. The Storm girls finished seventh among a field of 10 schools.

 Steve Moseley/York News-Times

OSCEOLA – High Plains and Nebraska Lutheran didn’t have the numbers to chase the girls’ team title of the Osceola Track and Field Invite, but they enjoyed some nice individual results.

Begin with two wins for the Storm of High Plains, first from Brianna Wilshusen with a mark of 36-3 1/2 in the shot. Then tack on Emily Ackerson in the discus who topped the field when she rode the wind on a winning heave of 87-2.

Ackerson landed third in shot at 27-5 ½ with Wilshusen fifth in the discus with a toss of 76-7 ½.

Competitors were met with chill and wind Wednesday afternoon. High Plains or Lutheran or both posted at least one contestant in 11 of 17 events and none in the other six.

The championship went to Clarkson-Leigh by a comfortable 112-89 over Humphrey St. Francis. Shelby-Rising City finished third with 81. The Storm was seventh and Lutheran ninth.

Kay Prigge of the Knights medaled in the open 3200-meter finishing sixth in 14:30.64. Teammate Bethany Fox stopped time in 14:55.89 but was out of the medals in eighth. Lutheran’s 1600 relay posted a run of 5:08.09, good for sixth-place medals around the necks of Kaylee Schoen, Fox, Jasmine Malchow and Lily Otte.

Nebraska Lutheran

With a Humphrey St. Francis Flyer on her left elbow, Kenzie Wruble of Nebraska Lutheran blasts from the starting blocks Wednesday in the Osceola Invitational.

Malchow was eighth in the long jump at 13-6 3/4.

As for High Plains, the Storm raced to eighth in the 4x100 sprint relay in 59.37 behind Brooke Bannister, Alexis Kalkwarf, Esperanza Leziak and Kenzie Wruble.

Lesiak rode the pole to seventh in the vault clearing 6-0. The long jump for girls saw Bannister land fourth at 14-6 ½ and in the triple jump she medaled with fifth in 30-11.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News