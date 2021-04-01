Ackerson, Wilshusen win for Storm on a blustery day

OSCEOLA – High Plains and Nebraska Lutheran didn’t have the numbers to chase the girls’ team title of the Osceola Track and Field Invite, but they enjoyed some nice individual results.

Begin with two wins for the Storm of High Plains, first from Brianna Wilshusen with a mark of 36-3 1/2 in the shot. Then tack on Emily Ackerson in the discus who topped the field when she rode the wind on a winning heave of 87-2.

Ackerson landed third in shot at 27-5 ½ with Wilshusen fifth in the discus with a toss of 76-7 ½.

Competitors were met with chill and wind Wednesday afternoon. High Plains or Lutheran or both posted at least one contestant in 11 of 17 events and none in the other six.

The championship went to Clarkson-Leigh by a comfortable 112-89 over Humphrey St. Francis. Shelby-Rising City finished third with 81. The Storm was seventh and Lutheran ninth.

Kay Prigge of the Knights medaled in the open 3200-meter finishing sixth in 14:30.64. Teammate Bethany Fox stopped time in 14:55.89 but was out of the medals in eighth. Lutheran’s 1600 relay posted a run of 5:08.09, good for sixth-place medals around the necks of Kaylee Schoen, Fox, Jasmine Malchow and Lily Otte.

Malchow was eighth in the long jump at 13-6 3/4.