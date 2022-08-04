Above the Net

Breaking down the top returning area volleyball players

Selections based on 2021 stats and accolades

YORK – The 2022 high school volleyball season is just around the corner, with most teams preparing to take the court on Thursday, August 25, the first day of the season.

For the four weeks leading up to the season opener, the York News-Times will break down the best returning volleyball players in the coverage area, based on stats from 2021 and post-season accolades.

This is the second of four installments. The third will run on August 12 and the final installment on August 19.

Samara Ruether, SR., Centennial – L

Ruether closed her junior season as the Broncos’ leader in digs (313, fourth among final area leaders) and serve receives (515).

At the service line, Ruether crushed 20 aces – fourth-most on the team – with a 95.3 serving percentage to rank as the Broncos’ third-most efficient server among players with at least 10 serve attempts. Additionally, Ruether recorded 50 set assists and tallied five kills.

“Samara truly embraced the starting libero role this year,” Centennial head coach Alex Anstine said at the end of the season. “She worked very hard at every practice and every game. She made some huge improvements this year with her defense and being a great leader. She was extremely coachable as she always accepted feedback and truly wanted to get better for her team.”

Ruether’s play earned her a spot on the YNT all-area team, and she was an all-SNC honorable mention and a Class C-2 honorable mention in both main Nebraska newspapers.

Shyanne Anderson, JR., Cross County – S

As a sophomore, Anderson made plays all over the court for Cross County. She appeared in 86 sets on the season and hammered 100 kills on a .164 hitting percentage. The setter posted a 94.2 serving percentage and crushed 69 aces, the top mark on the final area leaderboard. She also notched 25 blocks, 256 digs and finished fourth among area leaders in set assists with 534.

Anderson impacted the Cougars in multiple ways, leading the team in aces, assists and digs.

“Shyanne was our most consistent player this season. She is so versatile and can play any position,” former Cross County head coach Autumn Capler said after last season. “We needed her to be our 5-1 setter, but also really wanted her to be a hitter because she can adjust and play smart at all times of the game under any situation. She led our team in aces, assists, and digs which shows her versatility. As a sophomore, she shows tremendous knowledge of the game and great leadership.”

Anderson earned a first-team all-CRC selection for her performance during her sophomore season. She was a Class D-1 honorable mention in both of Nebraska’s major newspapers and was a YNT all-area pick.

Hailey Lindburg, SR., High Plains – OH

Lindburg whacked 175 kills as a junior in 2021 and posted a .137 hitting percentage for High Plains and finished fifth in the area with 53 aces on a 90 serving percentage. She also added 10 set assists, 10 blocks and 284 digs as the Storm reached the district finals.

The outside hitter led High Plains in digs and ranked second on the team in both kills and hitting percentage among players with at least 20 attempts. Lindburg also finished with the second-most aces on the team.

“Hailey is another player who works hard to get better and better those around her,” former Storm head coach Brittany Klingsporn said at the end of the season. “She was a big asset to our team defensively this year, leading us in digs with 284.”

In addition to her all-area honors, Lindburg earned all-CRC honorable mention and was a Class D-2 honorable mention in the LJS and the OWH.