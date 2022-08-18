Above the Net

Breaking down the top returning area volleyball players

Selections based on 2021 stats and accolades

YORK – The 2022 high school volleyball season is just around the corner, with most teams preparing to take the court on Thursday, August 25, the first day of the season.

This is the final installment of a four-part series with the York News-Times breaking down the best returning volleyball players in the local coverage area, based on stats from 2021 and post-season accolades.

Cora Payne, JR., Centennial

By the time the end of the 2021 season rolled around, Centennial’s Cora Payne became a force at the net on defense. Her 59 blocks was fourth in the final all-area charts and her nine blocks against Palmyra in the team’s final game was a season best. “Cora made some huge strides this year. Her blocking really took off at the end of the season,” said Centennial head coach Alex Anstine at year’s end. “She became one of our go-to hitters. She is very coachable and always asking how she can get better.” Payne finished with 167 kills, 66 digs and led the team in hitting percentage with a 0.129. Her season high in kills was 10 in games against Milford and Fillmore Central. Payne earned Southern Nebraska Conference third team recognition and was a C-2 honorable mention in both the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star.

Courtney Carlstrom, SO., High Plains

It didn’t take High Plain’s freshman Courtney Carlstrom long to get her feet wet at the varsity level in 2021. Carlstrom led the team in ace serves with 62 and that total was also second best among area players in the YNT final stats. Carlstrom stroked eight winners in the win over McCool Junction. She was also the team leader in set assists with 311 and her season highs came against Elba and Giltner. “Courtney stepped up into a big role this year as a freshman being one of our setters,” said 2021 High Plains head coach Brittney Klingsporn. “She worked hard to get her hitters the ball and showed a lot of improvement throughout the year.” Carlstrom also contributed 70 kills and 66 digs. At the end of the season, Carlstrom was an honorable mention selection in D-2 in both the LJS and OWH.

Lilly Peterson, JR., Cross County

As a sophomore, Cross County’s Lilly Peterson became her team’s leading hitter, hammering 259 kills, third best among area players at the end of the season. Her skills at the net were not just on offense, however. She was second on the team in blocking with 51. That total was just shy of being in the top five of the YNT final stats. Her single-game season high in kills was 21 at Centennial and in blocks she had six against Shelton. She had double-digit numbers in kills 10 times. She also rang up 28 ace serves, 214 digs and was first on the team in serve receives with 411. She had 30 in the Cougars’ game with Meridian. Peterson was a Crossroads Conference honorable mention as well as honorable mention in both the LJS and OWH in Class D-1.