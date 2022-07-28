Above the Net - top volleyball talent returns

Selections based on 2021 stats and accolades

YORK – The 2022 high school volleyball season is just around the corner, with most teams preparing to take the court on Thursday, August 25, the first day of the season.

For the next four weeks, the York News-Times will break down the best returning volleyball players in the coverage area, based on stats from 2021 and post-season accolades.

This is the first of four installments. The second will run on Friday, August 5, the third on August 12 and the final installment on August 19.

Kenzie Wruble, SR., High Plains – OH

Wruble made her presence felt all over the court for the Storm as a junior, helping High Plains reach the district finals. The incoming senior hammered a team-high 201 kills on a .146 hitting percentage last fall and crushed 47 aces while posting a 92 serving percentage.

She also notched 16 set assists, 12 blocks and 178 digs en route to a selection as one of three co-captains on the YNT all-area team.

“Kenzie is a very versatile player who has moved from different spots throughout her high school career,” High Plains head coach Brittany Klingsporn said at the end of the year. “She was a team captain this year and was one of our go-to players for kills and leadership on the court. She has made a lot of improvements in her skills in the past couple years and continues to work hard and better herself and her teammates.”

Wruble recorded double-digit kills in seven matches in 2021, whacking a season-high 16 winners against Giltner on Sept. 2. She reached a season-best seven aces twice in victories over East Butler on Sept. 2 and Elba on Sept. 21.

In addition to her all-area nod, Wruble earned a first-team all-CRC selection and was a Class D-2 honorable mention in both the LJS and the OWH.

Bren Lemburg, SR., Cross County – RS

Lemburg appeared in 86 sets in 2021 and hammered 169 kills while boasting a .171 hitting percentage. Among Cougars with at least 20 attempts, Lemburg ranked third in kills and second in hitting percentage.

The incoming senior logged 210 set assists and crushed 28 ace serves on a 94.4 serving percentage as a junior, both of which were the second-best mark on the team. Defensively, Lemburg tallied 225 digs and blocked 33 attacks.

“Bren was our most consistent hitter even though she didn't lead our team in kills,” head coach Autumn Capler said last fall. “She was our go to player in high pressure situations because of her decision-making skills. She really came on at the end of the season and showed how great of a player she can be at the conference tournament and earned her spot on the all-conference tournament team. She was second on our team in digs and tied for second in aces. We used her as a setter when we would take Shyanne (Anderson) out and put her on the outside.”

Lemburg whacked a season-high 18 kills in a loss against Exeter-Milligan on Oct. 18, recorded double-digit winners in three matches and tallied at least eight on seven occasions.

An all-area selection in 2021, Lemburg also earned all-CRC honorable mention. Additionally, both the LJS and OWH tabbed the junior as a Class D-1 honorable mention.

Karley Naber, JR., Centennial – OH

The Broncos experienced some growing pains during a rebuilding year in 2021, but Naber – the Broncos’ lone returning starter from 2020’s state team – turned in another solid year as a sophomore last fall.

Naber finished second on the team in kills with 168 winners in 88 sets played. She hit .097 for the season and logged nine set assists. The incoming junior also crushed 37 aces on a 96.7 serving percentage and recorded 16 blocks and 272 digs.

“Karley really took over the leadership role on our team. She was the lone returning starter and really tried taking the team under her wing,” Broncos head coach Alex Anstine said. “She might have not been the most vocal on the team; she truly led by example by working hard every day at practice and at games. She was truly playing her best volleyball at the end of the season.”

She recorded double-digit kills three times last fall, including a season-high 12 winners in a five-set loss to Palmyra in the subdistrict finals. Naber also crushed a season-best six aces in a three-set sweep over Sandy Creek on Sept. 7.

A YTNT all-area pick, Naber earned second-team all-Southern Nebraska Conference honors for her performance in 2021. She was also a Class C-2 honorable mention in both the Lincoln Journal Star and the Omaha World-Herald.